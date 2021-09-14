Updated 2022 Lexus ES Priced From $40,800, Coming to a Dealership Near You in October

Lexus unveiled the 2022 ES sedan in April of this year, boasting about its new Multimedia Display, redesigned bi-LED headlights, improved active safety tech and the arrival of the first-ever ES 300h F Sport grade with its dynamic appearance. Now they’ve also released pricing for the updated sedan, which has a starting MSRP of $40,800.
That sum will land you either the ES 350 with its 3.5-liter V6 engine, or the ES 250 AWD with its 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit. Both have the same starting price, which is maybe a little odd marketing-wise, but surely Lexus know what they’re doing.
If instead you choose the 2022 ES 300h, you’ll have to pay upwards of $41,900, while the first-ever ES 300h F Sport gets a starting MSRP of $45,450 – none of these prices include delivery, processing and handling fees. As for when you can check some of these models out, you’ll be able to see the entire 2022 Lexus ES range in dealerships come next month.
The ES will also feature a vibrant exterior color palette for 2022: Eminent White Pearl, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Moonbeam Beige Metallic, Sunlit Green and Nightfall Mica, plus the F Sport exclusive Ultra White and Ultrasonic Blue 2.0. Meanwhile, two new colors in Iridium and Cloudburst Gray replace Silver Lining, Atomic Silver and Nebula Gray.
In terms of upholsteries, base ES models come with NuLuxe-trimmed options such as Black, Acorn and Palomino interiors featuring Black striated wood trim accents. ES Luxury and Ultra Luxury grades offer semi-aniline leather-trimmed options (Black, Acorn, Rich Cream), paired with a new Open-Pore Black trim. The Palomino interior will be paired with Open-Pore Matte Walnut trim.
As for the F Sport models, they also get NuLuxe-trimmed options that include Black, Circuit Red and White, all of which are paired with the more dynamic-looking Hadori Aluminum trim.
