Lexus ES Wagon Rendering Gives Off European Luxury Vibes

13 Mar 2021, 21:59 UTC ·
The Germans do wagons really really well, and we're not just talking about the 600 horsepower monsters, like the E63 and RS6. Even smaller models like the 3 Series and VW Passat do well in this format, but Lexus never managed to leave a mark.
Last year, there was one report in Japanese media that Lexus was looking to develop a new RWD platform to underpin not only the next-gen IS but also a shooting brake and a crossover. We think it was pure speculation. Even if it's true, we're talking about the next IS after this one that just came out, so it's in the distant future.

Only a few of you remember this, but we have actually seen a Lexus wagon. It was in the days of the first-gen IS and it was called the Sportcross and it was offered between 2002 to 2005. In Japan, it was made a member of the Altezza family, available with AWD. You could also have it with the 2JZ engine, though not the full-fat one, as it only made about 220 horsepower. The more popular engine in those days was a 2.0-liter, not a four-cylinder, but a six-banger. Those were the days!

While fans of the Lexus brand have been asking for a wagon, it probably wouldn't sell in high numbers. So the only thing we can offer is the occasional rendering. This one is from a Chinese artist who goes by Sugar Design and is based on the new ES sedan, not the sportier IS. This makes a lot of sense from a practical standpoint but isn't that exciting, as you can't really picture a V8 under the hood.

While the ES can be given a European-friendly wagon body, that doesn't automatically mean it's going to work in a saturated market like Germany. The segment is already fully saturated, and the only thing Lexus could possibly offer is the promise of reliability for its hybrid powertrains.


