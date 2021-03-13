Lexus ES Wagon Rendering Gives Off European Luxury Vibes

The Germans do wagons really really well, and we're not just talking about the 600 horsepower monsters, like the E63 and RS6. Even smaller models like the 3 Series and VW Passat do well in this format, but Lexus never managed to leave a mark.
Last year, there was one report in Japanese media that Lexus was looking to develop a new RWD platform to underpin not only the next-gen IS but also a shooting brake and a crossover. We think it was pure speculation. Even if it's true, we're talking about the next IS after this one that just came out, so it's in the distant future.
Only a few of you remember this, but we have actually seen a Lexus wagon. It was in the days of the first-gen IS and it was called the Sportcross and it was offered between 2002 to 2005. In Japan, it was made a member of the Altezza family, available with AWD. You could also have it with the 2JZ engine, though not the full-fat one, as it only made about 220 horsepower. The more popular engine in those days was a 2.0-liter, not a four-cylinder, but a six-banger. Those were the days!
While fans of the Lexus brand have been asking for a wagon, it probably wouldn't sell in high numbers. So the only thing we can offer is the occasional rendering. This one is from a Chinese artist who goes by Sugar Design and is based on the new ES sedan, not the sportier IS. This makes a lot of sense from a practical standpoint but isn't that exciting, as you can't really picture a V8 under the hood.
While the ES can be given a European-friendly wagon body, that doesn't automatically mean it's going to work in a saturated market like Germany. The segment is already fully saturated, and the only thing Lexus could possibly offer is the promise of reliability for its hybrid powertrains.
Only a few of you remember this, but we have actually seen a Lexus wagon. It was in the days of the first-gen IS and it was called the Sportcross and it was offered between 2002 to 2005. In Japan, it was made a member of the Altezza family, available with AWD. You could also have it with the 2JZ engine, though not the full-fat one, as it only made about 220 horsepower. The more popular engine in those days was a 2.0-liter, not a four-cylinder, but a six-banger. Those were the days!
While fans of the Lexus brand have been asking for a wagon, it probably wouldn't sell in high numbers. So the only thing we can offer is the occasional rendering. This one is from a Chinese artist who goes by Sugar Design and is based on the new ES sedan, not the sportier IS. This makes a lot of sense from a practical standpoint but isn't that exciting, as you can't really picture a V8 under the hood.
While the ES can be given a European-friendly wagon body, that doesn't automatically mean it's going to work in a saturated market like Germany. The segment is already fully saturated, and the only thing Lexus could possibly offer is the promise of reliability for its hybrid powertrains.