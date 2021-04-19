2022 Lexus ES Gets Fresh Looks, Improved Dynamics

2 Ford Evos “Crosswagon” Debuts to Signal New Future for Fusion/Mondeo Lines

After three years on the market, the seventh-generation Lexus ES is getting a much-needed facelift. Like the outgoing model, the 2022 ES made its global debut in China, at the 2021 Auto Shanghai this time. A revised exterior, a new infotainment display, and a new ES 300h F Sport version are the main highlights. 105 photos



The compact headlamps flank a revised "spindle" grille. It's just as big as the outgoing unit, so the bottom end is really wide if you dig that, but the mesh now features horizontal elements.



Changes are a little less obvious around back but the



The ES remains the same stylish sedan inside the cabin, but there's notable news in the form of a new infotainment display. Lexus offers an eight-inch unit as standard, but you can upgrade to the larger 12.3-inch screen for a fee. The display has been moved forward by 4.3 inches, which should put it within easier reach.



Other than that, the facelift is mostly about revised trim and new colors. There's Sumi Black and Dark Brown, plus a Mauve color that Lexus describes as a "grayish-tone." The F Sport is a bit fancier thanks to a white interior with Flare Red seat inserts and back sections finished in black. The ES also comes with walnut trim and laser-etched "hairline ornamentation" for fine detailing.



Not surprisingly, the ES carries over with the same engine options. Depending on the market, it will become available with the same four-cylinder,



While it doesn't deliver more oomph than the regular ES 300h, the F Sport model features a new Dynamic Handling Package with a Sport+ mode and adaptive variable suspension. Getting info on the drivetrain from various sensors, it provides sharper steering response while still maintaining a high-quality ride.



All ES trims now feature a more rigid rear suspension for superior steering stability during high-speed lane changes, while gasoline models have optimized master cylinder and booster for a more linear feel and response. The hybrid delivers something similar via a returned braking system.



Editor's note: For all the new models launched at the Chinese show this year, check out our extended coverage of For all the new models launched at the Chinese show this year, check out our extended coverage of Auto Shanghai 2021