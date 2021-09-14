Mansory Is at the Wuhan Motor Show in China, Virus Takes the Day Off

Wuhan has become synonymous to the global pandemic, as it is the place where it all started. Not many people may know this, but the Chinese city, located in the eastern part of the Asian country, has its own car show, and Mansory couldn’t say no to the opportunity of bringing some of their odd creations to the event.
In a few social media posts, the controversial tuner has released a few pics from the event, concentrating their efforts mostly on putting the spotlight on a wild Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Standing next to two minivans, the off-roader looks crazy with its fender flares, fat side skirts and numerous other addons. The matte black finish is complemented by red carbon fiber bits and pieces, while the G 63 rides on a set of Y-spoke alloys. The Mansory logos are visible on several parts of the exterior, including the custom rear wheel holder.
Breathing the same air as the German 4x4 at the Wuhan show is a Porsche Cayenne Coupe, equipped by the tuner with a wide body kit. It sports bulky wheel arches, new side skirts, custom hood, flashy front bumper with a big apron and a few other things. The visible carbon fiber extras provide contrast to the rest of the body that is finished in white, while the V-spoke wheels, with Mansory center caps and Pirelli P Zero tires, have a glossy black look.
Several technical mods have boosted the performance of the tuned G 63 and Cayenne Coupe. The former packs up to 838 hp in the Gronos configuration, taking 3.5 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, with a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. The latter is good for 690 hp and can complete the acceleration in just 3.2 seconds, before tapping out at 186 mph (300 kph).
