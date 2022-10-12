Lexus Upgrades UX 300e Battery Electric Model, Now With 40% More Range at 280 Miles

The UX 300e is Lexus’ first-ever fully electric model and with that in mind, the carmaker thought it was the right time to introduce a few upgrades, both functional and aesthetic. Most importantly though, the UX 300e’s range on a single charge has been extended by 40% to 450 km (280 miles).
In Europe, 280 miles will get you from Brussels to Frankfurt, or from Nice to Florence, in a single hop. In America, it’ll get you from Milwaukee to Indianapolis with no room to spare, or from NYC to Boston/Philly with plenty of charge left in the “tank”. Of course, that latter part is more or less irrelevant since the UX isn't sold in the U.S. in 300e spec.
First deliveries of the upgraded UX 300e for European markets are set to take place in May of next year.
Now, let’s get into some other improvements, starting with the drivetrain, which now features a larger 72.8 kWh battery to go with a maximum output of 201 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. But that’s not all, because Lexus have also sharpened the driving dynamics by increasing overall rigidity.
Inside, you’ll find new upholstery options, plus an enhanced multimedia system where a touchscreen now replaces the old touchpad - the two available displays measure 8 inches and 12.3 inches respectively.
You also get improved voice recognition where you can now say “Hey Lexus” and the onboard assistant will spring into action for you. Other highlights include cloud-based navigation as standard, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, a USB A port, two USB-C ports, an illuminated tray for your smartphone, plus additional active safety systems such as Intersection Turning Assist, Emergency Steering Assist and Curve Speed Reduction for the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Last but not least, there’s a new exterior color option available dubbed Sonic Platinum, which is a “brilliant silver paintwork with a beautiful metallic texture, characterized by contrasting highlights and shadows,” as the Japanese carmaker would put it.
