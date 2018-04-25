2019 Lexus ES Breaks Cover in Beijing

A new, seventh generation car, built on a brand new platform to further expand the reach of the Lexus brand which started with the LC and LS. This is how Lexus views the new ES, officially presented on Tuesday in Beijing, at Auto China 2018.
The platform the new ES is built on is Toyota’s New Global Architecture-K (TNGA-K), meaning the new version of the sedan is 2.6 inches longer, 1.8 inches wider and at the same time a fraction of an inch lower than the outgoing model. That pretty much translates into more space for the passengers, as well as a slightly modified stance.
Powering the new ES will be a 3.5-liter V6, the choice of engine preferred by Lexus for the range. The unit develops 302 horsepower, an increase of 34 hp compared to the previous version. Torque has been improved too, moving up 19 lb-ft to a total of 267 lb-ft.
There will be a hybrid version of the ES on the table, the ES 300h, that will pair a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric drive. Combined, the two will have an output of 215 horsepower.
The new generation ES benefits in terms of safety from the same technologies employed in the previous generations, assembled in the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 suite, which will be offered as standard.
Just as Toyota did on the new Avalon, Lexus will also introduce for the first time in the ES Apple CarPlay phone functionality. And also just as the Avalon, it will be Amazon Alexa-enabled, meaning remote access to car functionality like engine start, fuel level check or locking/unlocking the doors.
The new ES will go on sale in September. The carmaker will probably use the ES as a replacement for the GS, based on the poor sales of the GS and the similarities in design technologies between the ES and the Toyota Camry.
The full details of the new Lexus ES are listed in the document attached below.
