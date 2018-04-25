autoevolution
 

2019 Lexus ES Breaks Cover in Beijing

25 Apr 2018, 7:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A new, seventh generation car, built on a brand new platform to further expand the reach of the Lexus brand which started with the LC and LS. This is how Lexus views the new ES, officially presented on Tuesday in Beijing, at Auto China 2018.
25 photos
2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES2019 Lexus ES
The platform the new ES is built on is Toyota’s New Global Architecture-K (TNGA-K), meaning the new version of the sedan is 2.6 inches longer, 1.8 inches wider and at the same time a fraction of an inch lower than the outgoing model. That pretty much translates into more space for the passengers, as well as a slightly modified stance.

Powering the new ES will be a 3.5-liter V6, the choice of engine preferred by Lexus for the range. The unit develops 302 horsepower, an increase of 34 hp compared to the previous version. Torque has been improved too, moving up 19 lb-ft to a total of 267 lb-ft.

There will be a hybrid version of the ES on the table, the ES 300h, that will pair a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric drive. Combined, the two will have an output of 215 horsepower.

The new generation ES benefits in terms of safety from the same technologies employed in the previous generations, assembled in the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 suite, which will be offered as standard.

Just as Toyota did on the new Avalon, Lexus will also introduce for the first time in the ES Apple CarPlay phone functionality. And also just as the Avalon, it will be Amazon Alexa-enabled, meaning remote access to car functionality like engine start, fuel level check or locking/unlocking the doors.

The new ES will go on sale in September. The carmaker will probably use the ES as a replacement for the GS, based on the poor sales of the GS and the similarities in design technologies between the ES and the Toyota Camry.

The full details of the new Lexus ES are listed in the document attached below.
Lexus ES Lexus GS Auto China 2018 Lexus
press release
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
LEXUS models:
LEXUS ES 025LEXUS ES 025 CompactLEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeAll LEXUS models  
 
 