Jeep Sends Off the EcoDiesel V6 in the Wrangler With Rubicon-Based Farout Edition

Unveiled in August 2020, the Gladiator-based Farout Concept is a bug-out build that combines the overlanding capability of a body-on-frame Jeep with EcoDiesel V6 torque. A little over two years after the grand reveal, the 4x4 specialist has confirmed the diesel engine’s imminent death with a Farout-branded limited edition of the Wrangler Rubicon.
The only picture of this model comes from an email received by dealers today, published on JLWranglerForums.com for mortals like us to admire. Jeep doesn’t mention how limited it is, but promises “premium exclusivity with the EcoDiesel’s exceptional torque, range, and fuel economy.”
Highlight features include 3.0L D badging, a black decal on the hood that reads 3.0 DIESEL, a gloss-black grille, Rubicon high-line flares, JT Rubicon wheels, a set of slush mats, the Cold Weather Group, Trailer Tow Package, Safety Group, LED Lighting Group, black leather upholstery, and red accents for the seats. A pretty interesting list, for sure, and the color isn’t bad either in combination with those wheels and black-finished grille.
As a brief refresher, the final iteration of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel was introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Developed by VM Motori, which is fully controlled by Fiat, the diesel engine will be discontinued from the Ram 1500 pickup truck in early 2023. Next January, to be more precise, leaving the Pentastar and HEMIs to soldier on without a diesel sibling.
Mike Koval Jr., the big kahuna at Ram, explained that it’s going the way of the dodo “as we quickly pivot toward an electrified future.” The so-called Revolution concept will be presented this November, previewing an electric pickup that’s expected to launch in 2024 on the STLA Frame platform.
Jeep is embracing zero-emission propulsion as well. Believe it or not, Jeep intends to lead global SUV electrification with four all-new EVs by 2025 in the U.S. and Europe. The brand is going completely electric in the Old Continent by 2030 due to increasingly stringent emission regulations.
On that note, look forward to the likes of the off-roady Recon, Avenger, and Wagoneer S. The latter promises 400 miles (644 kilometers) on a single charge, 600-odd horsepower, and 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.
Highlight features include 3.0L D badging, a black decal on the hood that reads 3.0 DIESEL, a gloss-black grille, Rubicon high-line flares, JT Rubicon wheels, a set of slush mats, the Cold Weather Group, Trailer Tow Package, Safety Group, LED Lighting Group, black leather upholstery, and red accents for the seats. A pretty interesting list, for sure, and the color isn’t bad either in combination with those wheels and black-finished grille.
As a brief refresher, the final iteration of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel was introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Developed by VM Motori, which is fully controlled by Fiat, the diesel engine will be discontinued from the Ram 1500 pickup truck in early 2023. Next January, to be more precise, leaving the Pentastar and HEMIs to soldier on without a diesel sibling.
Mike Koval Jr., the big kahuna at Ram, explained that it’s going the way of the dodo “as we quickly pivot toward an electrified future.” The so-called Revolution concept will be presented this November, previewing an electric pickup that’s expected to launch in 2024 on the STLA Frame platform.
Jeep is embracing zero-emission propulsion as well. Believe it or not, Jeep intends to lead global SUV electrification with four all-new EVs by 2025 in the U.S. and Europe. The brand is going completely electric in the Old Continent by 2030 due to increasingly stringent emission regulations.
On that note, look forward to the likes of the off-roady Recon, Avenger, and Wagoneer S. The latter promises 400 miles (644 kilometers) on a single charge, 600-odd horsepower, and 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.