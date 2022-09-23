Jeep Sends Off the EcoDiesel V6 in the Wrangler With Rubicon-Based Farout Edition

Unveiled in August 2020, the Gladiator-based Farout Concept is a bug-out build that combines the overlanding capability of a body-on-frame Jeep with EcoDiesel V6 torque. A little over two years after the grand reveal, the 4x4 specialist has confirmed the diesel engine’s imminent death with a Farout-branded limited edition of the Wrangler Rubicon.

7 photos