This Summer, Rooftop Tent Choices Are Getting Trickier for Wrangler and Ranger Fans

Well, it is not going to be long, and those long dreams of summer road trips will start fulfilling. Now, as spring draws to a close, we should start preparing our 4x4 vehicle of choice by mixing and matching it with the right accessories.
Among the many daily woes, preparing for a vacation might add unnecessary stress if you do not plan ahead. Some people love to be pampered while they rest in a five-star resort, while others just want to enjoy the journey as much as the destination. And, if you are the type that loves off-roading and camping in the middle of nature, we have some elevated rooftop tent news for you.
First off, Quadratec – aka “the world's largest independent retailer of parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles,” recently introduced its new Lost Canyon brand Rove Edition Rooftop Tent, which is great for quick, comfortable, and convenient overlanding and outdoor experiences. It has universal mount capabilities (but of course, a 4-Door Wrangler Rubicon fits best), a 96 by 49-inch (244 x 124 cm) sleeping footprint that’s good for two people, as well as a rugged 600D ripstop polyester fabric.
Other highlights include the honeycomb aluminum platform, USB-powered LED lights, and 8.6-feet (262 cm) telescoping ladder, plus a “guaranteed best price” of $1,281. Alas, maybe this product will not be sturdy or large enough for your needs. That is where ARB 4x4 Accessories comes in, with its first hard shell product, the “super lightweight, slimline and contemporary looking” Esperance Rooftop Tent.
The name echoes the stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters of Western Australia’s coastal environment, but luckily, it can be had in the United States as well. This new rooftop tent design is even lighter than Quadratec’s (123 to 140 lbs./56 versus 63.5 kg) and a bit more spacious, as it sleeps two adults and a child – which is probably why the hero vehicle is a larger Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck. As for pricing, there is a sizeable difference in there as well, as ARB’s Esperance kicks off at $2,680!
