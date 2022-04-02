ARB’s New Flinders Rooftop Tent Seems Perfect for a 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler

Among the many everyday woes there is always room for more, it seems. This year has been more than peculiar, now that in certain parts of the world the health crisis is closing businesses like it is 2020 all over again. Not to mention that some people think a sovereign state is their war-game turf and wreaked havoc in the lives of tens of millions of innocent people. Or the rumors about the automotive industry’s chip shortage crisis being nowhere near its completion...
We are not trying to further bring a gloomy mood, though. Instead, we should note that all these problems make the need for quick escapes from reality (aka vacations) even more important right now. Both for our physical and mental well-being, a positive attitude will always make it easier to come up with solutions to what seem like insurmountable crises. So, it is safe to say that we are eagerly anticipating the famous spring break adventures, with a road trip twist, if possible.
That means a couple of the latest releases from across the automotive industry bode well for our ideas, especially if one is passionate about dune-bashing and rock-crawling camping/overlanding adventures. First, the famous ARB 4x4 Accessories off-road-focused aftermarket outlet – through its American division – has recently announced the latest arrival in its tents/awnings/camping section, the all-new Flinders Rooftop Tent.
this accessory “brings ease and convenience to your next camping trip,” complete with an aluminum retractable ladder, “300gsm poly-cotton rip-stop canvas” with four windows, and a big skylight window. Additional major features include the 420D insect screens, zip gutters, all-weather ventilation port, built-in 12V light with USB connection, as well as a two-inch (5.08 cm) “high-density foam mattress designed with comfort in mind,” designed for two adults.
Best of all, the new ARB accessory is not going to break the bank as the Flinders model costs $1,689. By the way, has anyone noticed the official photo gallery has the new rooftop tent perched on top of a cool Ford Ranger custom build? Well, that gave us more Blue Oval ideas, and we have found the seemingly perfect candidate for a larger pickup truck mix and match, if the mid-size vehicle is not enough for your needs.
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler, “a distinctive, rugged, entry-level addition” to the company’s next model year lineup for the legendary F-Series. The main reason we are bringing these two together is that Blue Oval aficionados will see it as an affordable way of mixing the XL series with the FX4 content. Unfortunately, there was no pricing information available at the moment of unveiling, as Ford will keep that trump card closer to the upcoming model’s fall arrival at dealerships.
On the other hand, we do know about a host of other juicy details. The F-150 Rattler will hit the market complete with skid plates, hill descent control, a reworked off-road-oriented suspension, as well as an electronic rear locking differential. But those are just the rugged all-terrain features, and the styling department was not neglected either.
That one comes with its perks, like the dark-painted 18-inch aluminum wheels, Rattler badges, rattlesnake-inspired graphics, and a dual exhaust system, along with “unique interior accents for distinctive style.” The latter include Onyx seats featuring burnished bronze details, as well as special trim that aims to create a desert-inspired atmosphere both outside and in the cockpit. No word on powertrains has perspired either, but we can easily assume the regular XL options will also be carried here.
