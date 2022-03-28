Tesla Giga Shanghai Will Have to Stop Working Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

In May 2020, Tesla was supposed to keep its Fremont plant closed due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Alameda county. Elon Musk put the plant to work again in violation of the shelter-in-place order and said that he would be in the factory to be arrested. Nothing happened. Now, the Chinese government said that Giga Shanghai would have to halt production.
According to Bloomberg, production will be suspended for at least one day. Reuters said that would occur for two days, according to a notice sent internally. The Tweeter user Jay in Shanghai said the factory would be closed from March 28 until April 1, quoting the Shanghai Daily. At this point, we have no idea who is right about that.
Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s second factory and one of the most crucial ones in terms of production volumes. Cars made there supply the Chinese and the European market. Halting its production can be more damaging to Tesla’s results than Fremont, which could prompt Musk to defy the Chinese government’s orders, call the shelter-in-place “fascist” – as he did in Fremont – and dare authorities to arrest him. We know he will not do that.
China has a zero-tolerance approach to dealing with the international health crisis and has carried out multiple lockdowns to prevent the disease from spreading. Even after vaccination, the world’s most populous country does not want to deal with outbreaks, possibly because its hospitals would not be prepared to deal with massive numbers of critically-ill patients.
Giga Shanghai produces around 60,000 EVs per month. If it stopped for five days, as the worst-case scenario could be, it would fail to produce 10,000 vehicles. In a way, that could help the company save some components to service cars in need, such as Christian Newman’s Model Y.
As we have already told our readers, Newman only managed to drive it for 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) before the infotainment and Autopilot computer stopped working. It is now waiting on a new ICE, and Tesla predicts it will only be available by April 8.
BREAKING: TESLA TO PAUSE PRODUCTION AT GIGA SHANGHAI DUE TO FULL LOCKDOWN IMPOSED FROM MARCH 28TH TO APRIL 1ST. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/EQCLH8OE4N— Jay in Shanghai ???????? (@JayinShanghai) March 27, 2022