2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Arrives With Rugged Looks, Rattlesnake-Inspired Graphics and 4WD

The F-150 Rattler was teased just yesterday by none other than Ford CEO Jim Farley on his social media, telling us in advance to keep an eye out for this new entry-level specification, which we knew would make its official debut today.
Well, here it is, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler, featuring what the carmaker considers to be expressive style both inside and out, not to mention exceptional off-road prowess that should appeal to adventure-seeking buyers.
Let’s start by getting down to brass tacks, because for an entry-level specification, the Rattler is surprisingly distinctive, if not rugged.
Ford used the XL series as a starting point for the Rattler package, which features FX4 goodies such as skid plates, an electronic rear-locking differential for enhanced traction, hill descent control for precision throttle and braking on steep descents, plus specially tuned off-road shock absorbers for increased stability over rough terrain.
This truck also comes with all-terrain tires, as well as a four-wheel drive system as standard – like any self-respecting pickup would; otherwise, what would be the point?
Visually, the F-150 Rattler package adds a dual exhaust system, painted 18-inch alloy wheels, F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics on both sides of the truck bed. As for exterior colors, buyers can choose between the following: Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black and Rapid Red TriCoat.
Inside, you’ll find Onyx seats with burnished bronze accents and contrast stitching, matching the trim on the instrument panel, as well as the overall desert-inspired theme of the cabin.
“Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package,” stated Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”
The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is scheduled to go on sale this fall.
