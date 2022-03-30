BunduTop Rooftop Camper Readies Your Off-Road Vehicle for This Year's Glamping Adventures

Folks, BunduTec, the manufacturer behind today’s trinket, is a crew that initially saw its beginnings in South Africa. After immediate success, a branch was eventually opened in the U.S. and led by Rory Willett, former president of Northstar Campers. Once the collaboration was sparked between Willett and BunduTec founder Martin Rautenbach, BunduTec simply continued to grow and, to this day, doesn’t show signs of stopping.
This time around, we will look at the BunduTop rooftop tent. The main reason I chose this sort of camper as opposed to classic trailers is simply that this style ends up being much easier to manage than a trailer, and, at the end of the day, you’ll still access a habitat suitable for extended weekends at a fraction of the price of trailers.
For example, the BunduTop starts off priced at 3,860 USD (3,456 EUR at current exchange rates). Sure, that’s for the Standard size, which includes a length of 82 in (208 cm) and a width of 53 in (134 cm), but it’s more than enough to have two people catching Zs for the night. Another two versions are available, which are bigger than the Standard, the King, and Super King, respectively priced at 4,600 USD (4,120 EUR) and 4,820 USD (4,316 EUR). The Super King is 118 in (300 cm) long and 63 in (160 cm) wide.
more to it than that. Just to kick things off, BunduTop is completed using aluminum for the shell and utilizes stainless steel supports. Beyond this, the roof is also insulated, and from a closed position, the tent is ready to be occupied in around 30 seconds.
How can a rooftop tent be ready in around 30 seconds? Well, BunduTec equips the Top to feature a fully electric operation. Thanks to 2,000 lb (907 kg) winch motor lifts, press a button and watch things just happen. Ok, I’m starting to understand why this crew is asking for this amount of cash. But it feels like a few more things can be done to fill the price/quality gap.
To make their product a bit more attractive to future owners, BunduTec also builds the Top to withstand winds up to 50 mph (80.5 kph), throws in mosquito nets to make sure you sleep easy, and each unit allows for a 360-degree view of the world around. Inside the tent, there’s also a 12-volt outlet, cigarette lighter, and LED lighting. Each unit also comes ready with a 4 in (10.2 cm) foam mattress.
Now, there are some downsides to this camper, and even BunduTec is honest about things. Because this sucker is rather large, it will, unfortunately, occupy the entirety of your roof rack. Another negative aspect is that you can’t mount solar panels to the top of your vehicle, or can you?
A couple of extras you may need to look into and some that BunduTec offers for an extra buck are solar panels, a controller, and a ladder so you can access your habitat. Again, you’ll need to drop some more cash for these.
Before I go away, I want to point out that because this camper can be thrown onto a roof rack, it can also be added to a travel trailer that can handle the extra weight.
Honestly, you may not need as much money as you initially thought to start adventuring this year, and the BunduTop is one habitat to consider. But, do take the time and investigate what’s best for you, your family, and your vehicle.
This time around, we will look at the BunduTop rooftop tent. The main reason I chose this sort of camper as opposed to classic trailers is simply that this style ends up being much easier to manage than a trailer, and, at the end of the day, you’ll still access a habitat suitable for extended weekends at a fraction of the price of trailers.
For example, the BunduTop starts off priced at 3,860 USD (3,456 EUR at current exchange rates). Sure, that’s for the Standard size, which includes a length of 82 in (208 cm) and a width of 53 in (134 cm), but it’s more than enough to have two people catching Zs for the night. Another two versions are available, which are bigger than the Standard, the King, and Super King, respectively priced at 4,600 USD (4,120 EUR) and 4,820 USD (4,316 EUR). The Super King is 118 in (300 cm) long and 63 in (160 cm) wide.
more to it than that. Just to kick things off, BunduTop is completed using aluminum for the shell and utilizes stainless steel supports. Beyond this, the roof is also insulated, and from a closed position, the tent is ready to be occupied in around 30 seconds.
How can a rooftop tent be ready in around 30 seconds? Well, BunduTec equips the Top to feature a fully electric operation. Thanks to 2,000 lb (907 kg) winch motor lifts, press a button and watch things just happen. Ok, I’m starting to understand why this crew is asking for this amount of cash. But it feels like a few more things can be done to fill the price/quality gap.
To make their product a bit more attractive to future owners, BunduTec also builds the Top to withstand winds up to 50 mph (80.5 kph), throws in mosquito nets to make sure you sleep easy, and each unit allows for a 360-degree view of the world around. Inside the tent, there’s also a 12-volt outlet, cigarette lighter, and LED lighting. Each unit also comes ready with a 4 in (10.2 cm) foam mattress.
Now, there are some downsides to this camper, and even BunduTec is honest about things. Because this sucker is rather large, it will, unfortunately, occupy the entirety of your roof rack. Another negative aspect is that you can’t mount solar panels to the top of your vehicle, or can you?
A couple of extras you may need to look into and some that BunduTec offers for an extra buck are solar panels, a controller, and a ladder so you can access your habitat. Again, you’ll need to drop some more cash for these.
Before I go away, I want to point out that because this camper can be thrown onto a roof rack, it can also be added to a travel trailer that can handle the extra weight.
Honestly, you may not need as much money as you initially thought to start adventuring this year, and the BunduTop is one habitat to consider. But, do take the time and investigate what’s best for you, your family, and your vehicle.