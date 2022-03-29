Bushwakka's Safari Weekender Camper Is an Eruptive Habitat Fit for Oversized Families

Folks, most of us know of RV and camper manufacturers like Airstream and Winnebago, but very few of us have ever heard of Bushwakka. This South African manufacturer of adventure trailers has been in this industry since 1997. And as they say, where there's a will, there's a way because this crew managed to grow into a global presence, not just down in Cape Town.
One way to see why this team has grown to be recognized worldwide is by looking at one of their products. Don't worry; the Safari Weekender is a machine available in American dealerships, so you won't have to pay any shipping fees; they're already included in the price.
What initially got my attention when it comes to Weekender is that it's created similarly to most campers that come out of Australia, explosive. Initially, you'll be towing along a machine that's 1,700 mm (67 in) wide, is 3,440 mm (135 in) long, and is 1,611 mm (63 in) high. With 335 mm (13.2 in) of axle clearance and a 30-degree departure angle, you know this bugger is made to do more than just stick to the tarmac.
A galvanized steel chassis sits on top of a heavy-duty leaf spring suspension, including gas shock absorbers. Once the shell is placed onto the chassis and all cargo drawers and compartments in place, Weekender comes in with a weight of 700 kg (1,543 lbs). Since it comes in with a GVM of 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs), you're allowed 800 kg (1,763 lbs) of extra cargo to bring along. This includes water, food, and gear.
that shell is built exactly, Bushwakka doesn't reveal on their website or in any of the spec sheets I found online. But, the manufacturer does reveal everything else this travel trailer can accomplish. A few components you'll find scattered all over the body are things like a battery box, accompanied by a battery, charger, monitor, and plugs. Two storage boxes are mounted on the side, and another is found at the rear. Did I mention the nose-mounted box?
Beyond that, you'll find cupboards for clothing, more storage compartments, this time illuminated by LED lights, a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) water tank with a pump and tap, and a kitchen setup that seems to pop up out of nowhere. Speaking of the galley, what I found rather attractive is that it's located at the rear of the camper and set up on a swing-out system, similar to your fridge door.
This feature (the galley) also received quite a bit of attention from the Bushwakka team. Overall, it's equipped to accommodate a crew of four people and includes a work surface, drawers for cutlery, a two-burner stove, and three drawers for food storage. The fridge/freezer unit is propped up on a slide-out.
final features that really tie the Weekender together are the rooftop tent and annexes. Aside from a double bed found on top of the camper, an annex can fit up to another five berths for a total of seven guests. Since this annex will also double as a changing room, you may want to limit your gathering to around five guests. A shower annex is part of the package too. I didn't notice anything about solar power, but you can figure out how to set that up or ask Bushwakka or your dealer.
Now, all that sounds like you're going to be asked to dish out quite the amount of cash. Well, that depends on who your dealer is and if there are any extra goodies added to the build, although I don't see where you could add anything else.
Yet, I found it rather challenging to get a quote from an American dealer, so all the info I got is how much folks are charging for one of these over in South Africa; they're selling with a starting price of 286,500 ZAR, which is around 19,678 USD (at current exchange rates). But that's got to be for a rather bare unit because if it isn't, I think I just found the product on which to base my next business venture.
You may need to bring along several thousands of extra dollars to finally receive the machine I've described above, but it's still a camper trailer to consider if you have a rather large family.
One way to see why this team has grown to be recognized worldwide is by looking at one of their products. Don't worry; the Safari Weekender is a machine available in American dealerships, so you won't have to pay any shipping fees; they're already included in the price.
What initially got my attention when it comes to Weekender is that it's created similarly to most campers that come out of Australia, explosive. Initially, you'll be towing along a machine that's 1,700 mm (67 in) wide, is 3,440 mm (135 in) long, and is 1,611 mm (63 in) high. With 335 mm (13.2 in) of axle clearance and a 30-degree departure angle, you know this bugger is made to do more than just stick to the tarmac.
A galvanized steel chassis sits on top of a heavy-duty leaf spring suspension, including gas shock absorbers. Once the shell is placed onto the chassis and all cargo drawers and compartments in place, Weekender comes in with a weight of 700 kg (1,543 lbs). Since it comes in with a GVM of 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs), you're allowed 800 kg (1,763 lbs) of extra cargo to bring along. This includes water, food, and gear.
that shell is built exactly, Bushwakka doesn't reveal on their website or in any of the spec sheets I found online. But, the manufacturer does reveal everything else this travel trailer can accomplish. A few components you'll find scattered all over the body are things like a battery box, accompanied by a battery, charger, monitor, and plugs. Two storage boxes are mounted on the side, and another is found at the rear. Did I mention the nose-mounted box?
Beyond that, you'll find cupboards for clothing, more storage compartments, this time illuminated by LED lights, a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) water tank with a pump and tap, and a kitchen setup that seems to pop up out of nowhere. Speaking of the galley, what I found rather attractive is that it's located at the rear of the camper and set up on a swing-out system, similar to your fridge door.
This feature (the galley) also received quite a bit of attention from the Bushwakka team. Overall, it's equipped to accommodate a crew of four people and includes a work surface, drawers for cutlery, a two-burner stove, and three drawers for food storage. The fridge/freezer unit is propped up on a slide-out.
final features that really tie the Weekender together are the rooftop tent and annexes. Aside from a double bed found on top of the camper, an annex can fit up to another five berths for a total of seven guests. Since this annex will also double as a changing room, you may want to limit your gathering to around five guests. A shower annex is part of the package too. I didn't notice anything about solar power, but you can figure out how to set that up or ask Bushwakka or your dealer.
Now, all that sounds like you're going to be asked to dish out quite the amount of cash. Well, that depends on who your dealer is and if there are any extra goodies added to the build, although I don't see where you could add anything else.
Yet, I found it rather challenging to get a quote from an American dealer, so all the info I got is how much folks are charging for one of these over in South Africa; they're selling with a starting price of 286,500 ZAR, which is around 19,678 USD (at current exchange rates). But that's got to be for a rather bare unit because if it isn't, I think I just found the product on which to base my next business venture.
You may need to bring along several thousands of extra dollars to finally receive the machine I've described above, but it's still a camper trailer to consider if you have a rather large family.