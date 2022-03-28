Alabama-Born XTR Teardrop Camper Is an Off-Road "Beast" With a Juicy Asking Price

Folks, it’s called the XTR, and it’s an off-road capable teardrop from Vintage Trailer Works, a family-owned business out of Dothan, Alabama. With a motto of “Built to Love. Built to Last.” this crew has managed to stay alive in a business already dominated by teams like Winnebago and Airstream, not to mention some European manufacturers like Hymer.
Since they are a relatively small team and don’t have hundreds of workers that they need to pay, one of the benefits of seeking this crew’s expertise is that you’ll be looking at some rather affordable options. For example, XTR starts off with a price of 9,695 USD (8,821 EUR at current exchange rates), and that leaves plenty of room for upgrading and creating a “beast” of a habitat for well under 20,000 USD. That’s not to say that you can’t go beyond that limit, but for around 18,000 USD (16,378 EUR), I configured my own XTR, and it included things like a shower with hot water, Timbren suspension, electric brakes, awning, and even a bunk bed option.
Now, for the 9,695 USD asking price, you’ll still be getting a camper that you can just hop into and seek adventure. However, it may be a bit bare, so adding some extras may help you find that sweet spot in terms of comfort. If you’re a flint and knife kind of person, your mobile home is already complete.

As for the shell XTR presents, the manufacturer’s website says something about the cabin and galley being “fully polyurethane.” But, combing through the images in the gallery, I was only able to notice a heavy use of wood, both inside the living space and making up the galley. Furthermore, 0.04 in (0.1 cm) aluminum top and sides are in place to seal off the exterior. Because the team adds 1.5 in (3.81 cm) insulation to the top and front of the camper, XTR looks like it can even be used well into the colder months. You might need an interior heater upgrade, though.
Speaking of the interior, like most other teardrops around, you won’t find much except a tri-fold queen mattress that doubles as a couch, storage bays for clothing and other knick-knacks, and controls for some living systems. Upgrades do include a complete entertainment center so take the time to look into things. Although, who watches TV when they go camping?
The galley is clearly found at the rear of the camper and uses air springs to control the access hatch. Classic features like a fridge/freezer set up on a slide-out, storage cupboards for spices and dry goods, and even a sink and running water can be added to the area. Your cooking will be done on the large countertop with a cooktop running on either gas or electricity as fuel.
Other than this, Vintage Trailer Works has an impressive upgrade list and one that yields things like kayak racks, stabilizer legs, stool storage kits, solar power, batteries, and more. After all, it’s in any manufacturer’s interest to place these features at your disposal.
But I’ll give you a tip, if you’re good with a toolbox, you can buy a lot of extras from after-market manufacturers, put those systems in yourself, and save a few thousand bucks. But again, make sure you know what you’re doing so that you don’t compromise the structural capabilities of your XTR, or any other RV you may happen to purchase this summer.
Since spring is basically here, and summertime explorations are in the day’s work, it should help to know what’s out there. After all, you don’t need some massive RV with vibrating shower massage to get you back in tune with nature.
