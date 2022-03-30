This Off-Grid Camper Van Concept Offers Incredible Panoramic Views

People love camper vans because they allow them to venture off the beaten path and explore the great outdoors in comfort. One of the advantages they bring is that they allow travelers to turn any destination into their campsite and enjoy the beautiful views nature has to offer.
Texino’s camper van concept is designed to let travelers enjoy stunning panoramic views right from the comfort of their vehicle. Aptly named Atrium, the concept was born from the company’s desire to reshape the Class C RV category. So Textino created something that lets passengers have a complete view of their surroundings at all times.
It did that by adding at the rear of the van a “viewing cockpit.” Basically, it put a geometric bay window at the back of the vehicle that makes the outside blend seamlessly with the inside. On each side of the Atrium, Texino integrated three portholes. The roof also has two skylights that let natural light fill up the whole interior space.
And if you’re worried about privacy, the company states that all the windows will have intelligent glass control, allowing the occupants to change the transparency when desired. The interior of this futuristic-looking concept looks quite spacious.
Texino says that there will be enough room for a complete kitchen with a table that can be lowered to convert into a king-sized bed. The camper will also have a large bathroom and plenty of storage options. In the future, the company plans to include a two-bed layout and give its RV off-grid and off-road capabilities.
The Atrium will be able to conquer any terrain and offer occupants the option to go on extended journeys in remote places. The van will be equipped with 600W solar panels, a 200-gallon (909-liter) freshwater tank, a 50-gallon (227-liter) greywater tank, and a 25-gallon (114-liter) blackwater one.
For now, Atrium only lives in the form of renderings. But the team has already started construction of this incredible RV. You can check Texino’s latest blog post to see how everything is progressing.
It did that by adding at the rear of the van a “viewing cockpit.” Basically, it put a geometric bay window at the back of the vehicle that makes the outside blend seamlessly with the inside. On each side of the Atrium, Texino integrated three portholes. The roof also has two skylights that let natural light fill up the whole interior space.
And if you’re worried about privacy, the company states that all the windows will have intelligent glass control, allowing the occupants to change the transparency when desired. The interior of this futuristic-looking concept looks quite spacious.
Texino says that there will be enough room for a complete kitchen with a table that can be lowered to convert into a king-sized bed. The camper will also have a large bathroom and plenty of storage options. In the future, the company plans to include a two-bed layout and give its RV off-grid and off-road capabilities.
The Atrium will be able to conquer any terrain and offer occupants the option to go on extended journeys in remote places. The van will be equipped with 600W solar panels, a 200-gallon (909-liter) freshwater tank, a 50-gallon (227-liter) greywater tank, and a 25-gallon (114-liter) blackwater one.
For now, Atrium only lives in the form of renderings. But the team has already started construction of this incredible RV. You can check Texino’s latest blog post to see how everything is progressing.