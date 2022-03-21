Nomadic Office Is How You Turn an Old Peugeot Boxer Into a Multi-Functional Camper for Two

This is the Nomadic Office, the latest project from the French studio Atelier JMCA, as presented on DesignBoom. As its name implies, it’s a proposition for a mobile office, but at the same time, it’s way more than that: this is actually a near-perfect, multi-functional camper that can sleep and feed two people, that doubles as working space, and has off-grid capabilities of up to one week.
The Nomadic Office is based on a Peugeot Boxer H2-L3 commercial van, so it’s 6 meters long and 2 meters wide (19.6 by 6.5 feet). It’s not a lot by camper standards, but in the hands of builders from Atelier JMCA, it’s been turned into a proper home on wheels. Depending on what residents need it for, it can be a bedroom with a generous wardrobe, an office, or a dining and lounge area.
This was possible by means of a completely retractable system comprised of panels 15 cm (5.9 inches) thick, which integrates the bed, the multi-functional table and the wardrobe. Creating the layout of the Nomadic Office, and particularly this retractable system was a real challenge, the studio says. First, they made a 3D laser scan survey of the van and then created a CAD drawing of the bodywork. This way, they made sure they used every inch of available space, maximizing its potential.
The rear is occupied by a huge L-shaped couch and, at first sight, nothing else. But a thick table lowers from the lateral “wall” and, because of its thickness and its mechanical resistance, doesn’t require additional support on the ground. It’s the dining table or, depending on the context, the office desk.
Activating “night mode” means pulling up the table back into the wall, and lowering the bed by sliding two bolts. The bed reaches all the way to the opposite wall and comes to rest on a section of the sofa, which acts as support leg. Behind the bed is the wardrobe, which is made of vertical shelves with rubber bands to keep items in place. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it’s efficient and saves a lot of space. Additional storage space is in the back, accessible through the rear doors.
Impressive as this multi-functional and small (3 by 2 meters / 9.8 by 6.5 feet) space would have been on its own, no home, mobile or not, is complete without cooking facilities and a restroom. The Nomadic Office has both, though they’re brought down to scale.
The kitchen is in the front, right behind the two seats. Again, it’s not much, but it still has a small fridge, an induction top and oven, a small sink, and an equally small countertop for meal prep. The bathroom is right next to it, and has a wet toilet and shower.
all-year use in mind, so it has heat insulation and a heating system. According to the design studio, the inner body is covered with a thin layer of cork, and flexible but thick panels of a material made from hemp, flax, cotton and wool. The diesel heating system helps warm up the interior space, while the solid insulation ensures all that warmth stays where it’s supposed to stay: inside.
Two adults can go off the grid for a full week in this converted van, should they want to. Solar panels on the roof help harness energy from the sun to run appliances and lights on, and there are two 80-liter (21-gallon) water tanks for fresh and gray water, respectively.
The one thing Atelier JMCA doesn’t say about this surprisingly functional and stylish camper is how much the conversion cost or, for that matter, whether it can be had by anyone or was done on commission. Still, for those looking for inspiration for their next mobile home slash office, the Nomadic Office will do just fine.
The Nomadic Office is based on a Peugeot Boxer H2-L3 commercial van, so it’s 6 meters long and 2 meters wide (19.6 by 6.5 feet). It’s not a lot by camper standards, but in the hands of builders from Atelier JMCA, it’s been turned into a proper home on wheels. Depending on what residents need it for, it can be a bedroom with a generous wardrobe, an office, or a dining and lounge area.
This was possible by means of a completely retractable system comprised of panels 15 cm (5.9 inches) thick, which integrates the bed, the multi-functional table and the wardrobe. Creating the layout of the Nomadic Office, and particularly this retractable system was a real challenge, the studio says. First, they made a 3D laser scan survey of the van and then created a CAD drawing of the bodywork. This way, they made sure they used every inch of available space, maximizing its potential.
The rear is occupied by a huge L-shaped couch and, at first sight, nothing else. But a thick table lowers from the lateral “wall” and, because of its thickness and its mechanical resistance, doesn’t require additional support on the ground. It’s the dining table or, depending on the context, the office desk.
Activating “night mode” means pulling up the table back into the wall, and lowering the bed by sliding two bolts. The bed reaches all the way to the opposite wall and comes to rest on a section of the sofa, which acts as support leg. Behind the bed is the wardrobe, which is made of vertical shelves with rubber bands to keep items in place. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it’s efficient and saves a lot of space. Additional storage space is in the back, accessible through the rear doors.
Impressive as this multi-functional and small (3 by 2 meters / 9.8 by 6.5 feet) space would have been on its own, no home, mobile or not, is complete without cooking facilities and a restroom. The Nomadic Office has both, though they’re brought down to scale.
The kitchen is in the front, right behind the two seats. Again, it’s not much, but it still has a small fridge, an induction top and oven, a small sink, and an equally small countertop for meal prep. The bathroom is right next to it, and has a wet toilet and shower.
all-year use in mind, so it has heat insulation and a heating system. According to the design studio, the inner body is covered with a thin layer of cork, and flexible but thick panels of a material made from hemp, flax, cotton and wool. The diesel heating system helps warm up the interior space, while the solid insulation ensures all that warmth stays where it’s supposed to stay: inside.
Two adults can go off the grid for a full week in this converted van, should they want to. Solar panels on the roof help harness energy from the sun to run appliances and lights on, and there are two 80-liter (21-gallon) water tanks for fresh and gray water, respectively.
The one thing Atelier JMCA doesn’t say about this surprisingly functional and stylish camper is how much the conversion cost or, for that matter, whether it can be had by anyone or was done on commission. Still, for those looking for inspiration for their next mobile home slash office, the Nomadic Office will do just fine.