Australia Still Rocks the Glamping Game, and the Affordable Simpson X Camper Proves It

Folks, Austrack Campers was born a little over 15 years ago. Considering the level of competition in this industry, the fact that they're still going strong says something about this team's abilities to provide a capable habitat. With a mission "to provide Australians with quality, affordable and dependable leisure products," they build machines like the one we'll be looking at today. Let's see if it supports the notions of their statement.
What you have before you is a camper dubbed the Simpson X, but this is the version that features a roof-top tent and everything that Austrack can add to the unit; it's the deluxe version. Oh, and best of all, it has a starting price of 18,990, wait for it, Australian Dollars (AUD), which roughly equates to 14,273 USD (at current exchange rates).
For this sort of cash, you'll receive a camper that features a fully welded galvanized box drawbar and chassis with 12 in electric brakes and independent coil spring suspension with dual shock absorbers per arm. The unit's body is completed from zinc anneal steel with a baked enamel finish and polished aluminum trim. An aluminum stone guard is added in certain areas to protect the body from damage.
For example, the kitchen or galley is set up on a slide-out and is equipped with an electric pump, multi-burner stovetop, sink, tap, and storage drawers. Ensuring you have all the water that two people could need, 100 liters (26.4 gallons) are granted. The Eva Kool 75-liter (19.8-gallon) fridge/freezer is on a slide-out too.
Part of that body also houses other necessary off-grid systems. As standard, Austrack adds two 120 Ah deep cycle batteries, a 200-watt solar panel, voltmeter, and amp meter too. USB and 12-volt sockets, LED brake and indicator lights, and water level gauges make up the rest of the electrical components. There is a stereo system too. Just let Austrack or your local dealer know if you need anything else but bring your checkbook.
Now, on top of this Pandora's Box of off-grid gear is where you'll be placing your head for the night. Yes, mounted on a roof rack, Austrack offers a two-person roof-top tent built to ensure you have a safe night's sleep free of any critters you may encounter in the wild.
combat mold and mildew?
With the tent, this camper weighs around 900 kg (1,984 lbs) and is rated up to 1,480 kg (3,262 lbs), but a few extras are thrown in by Austrack. You'll also find a gas hot water heater, an ensuite shower, porta-potty, and even awning walls. Guess what? That's not the end of it either, so do have a look around the manufacturer's website if this bugger grabs your attention.
Honestly, with an off-road construction, cargo space to bring along just about anything you need while on an adventure, room for two, and a price that rarely accompanies such a product, Simpson X is a camper box to consider if you're looking for something of this sort. But, you may need to ship the puppy over, which will run you a bit extra.
What you have before you is a camper dubbed the Simpson X, but this is the version that features a roof-top tent and everything that Austrack can add to the unit; it's the deluxe version. Oh, and best of all, it has a starting price of 18,990, wait for it, Australian Dollars (AUD), which roughly equates to 14,273 USD (at current exchange rates).
For this sort of cash, you'll receive a camper that features a fully welded galvanized box drawbar and chassis with 12 in electric brakes and independent coil spring suspension with dual shock absorbers per arm. The unit's body is completed from zinc anneal steel with a baked enamel finish and polished aluminum trim. An aluminum stone guard is added in certain areas to protect the body from damage.
For example, the kitchen or galley is set up on a slide-out and is equipped with an electric pump, multi-burner stovetop, sink, tap, and storage drawers. Ensuring you have all the water that two people could need, 100 liters (26.4 gallons) are granted. The Eva Kool 75-liter (19.8-gallon) fridge/freezer is on a slide-out too.
Part of that body also houses other necessary off-grid systems. As standard, Austrack adds two 120 Ah deep cycle batteries, a 200-watt solar panel, voltmeter, and amp meter too. USB and 12-volt sockets, LED brake and indicator lights, and water level gauges make up the rest of the electrical components. There is a stereo system too. Just let Austrack or your local dealer know if you need anything else but bring your checkbook.
Now, on top of this Pandora's Box of off-grid gear is where you'll be placing your head for the night. Yes, mounted on a roof rack, Austrack offers a two-person roof-top tent built to ensure you have a safe night's sleep free of any critters you may encounter in the wild.
combat mold and mildew?
With the tent, this camper weighs around 900 kg (1,984 lbs) and is rated up to 1,480 kg (3,262 lbs), but a few extras are thrown in by Austrack. You'll also find a gas hot water heater, an ensuite shower, porta-potty, and even awning walls. Guess what? That's not the end of it either, so do have a look around the manufacturer's website if this bugger grabs your attention.
Honestly, with an off-road construction, cargo space to bring along just about anything you need while on an adventure, room for two, and a price that rarely accompanies such a product, Simpson X is a camper box to consider if you're looking for something of this sort. But, you may need to ship the puppy over, which will run you a bit extra.