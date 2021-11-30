Porsche Taycan Db Raspberry Offroad Edition Is for the Rich and Rather Snobby Adventurer

It still amounts to roughing it up, but with added style and maybe just a teeny-tiny (read, huge) touch of snobbishness. Regular folks might rough it up on those occasions when they’re escaping the big city, but a Porsche owner does it their own way. With a Porsche, of course.
Porsches are elegant, sophisticated machines, but they do have a wild streak, which makes them perfect for offroading, with the right gear. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, for example, is ideal for such adventures, so one company in the Scandinavian Peninsula is using it to put together a package that’s meant to put “your days of hotel stays […] well and truly behind you.”
Eh. Don’t get too hyped up just yet.
That customer wants to “stop breathing in polluted city air and explore the world as [they] see fit,” and they’re obviously loaded, since they’re willing to pay $283,000 for the Discoverberry Bundle. It includes the electric SUV, together with a rooftop tent, a couple of luggage pieces, and a camping kit. The idea is that you’d get the basics for a couple of overnight stays, at most, at whatever destination you see fit. As long as you’re well within range, of course.
Db doesn’t mention the spec on the SUV, but it does say that the bundle includes the flagship Strøm 30L Backpack and Strøm 60L Roller Bag. The former is ideal for the stylish traveler’s equally stylish clothes, while the latter can fit the included camping kit. Again, specifics are not offered, but promotional materials show dining stuff, like plates and cutlery, as well as a folding table and chair.
A Strøm 2,385L Rooftop Tent is also included, providing sleeping for two adults in relative comfort. It’s made with water and wind-resistant materials, and it folds down neatly when not in use. An access ladder is included as well.
adrenaline-pumping adventures if their items don’t color-coordinate. It is known.
Pricing for the Discoverberry Bundle is €250,000, which is approximately $283,000 at the current exchange rate. This might not seem like a lot at first glance for the well-heeled customer, but if you break it down, it doesn’t make much sense. A 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at $90,000; the highest priced variant, a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, starts at $187,000. On the same note, either of the luggage items is under €300 (roughly $340), so it looks like you’re paying a lot of money for a rooftop tent and the illusion of luxury and comfort on the road.
Then again, they do say you can’t put a price on the finer things in life. Or maybe you can, but it’s incredibly steep, as is the case here.
Porsches are elegant, sophisticated machines, but they do have a wild streak, which makes them perfect for offroading, with the right gear. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, for example, is ideal for such adventures, so one company in the Scandinavian Peninsula is using it to put together a package that’s meant to put “your days of hotel stays […] well and truly behind you.”
Eh. Don’t get too hyped up just yet.
That customer wants to “stop breathing in polluted city air and explore the world as [they] see fit,” and they’re obviously loaded, since they’re willing to pay $283,000 for the Discoverberry Bundle. It includes the electric SUV, together with a rooftop tent, a couple of luggage pieces, and a camping kit. The idea is that you’d get the basics for a couple of overnight stays, at most, at whatever destination you see fit. As long as you’re well within range, of course.
Db doesn’t mention the spec on the SUV, but it does say that the bundle includes the flagship Strøm 30L Backpack and Strøm 60L Roller Bag. The former is ideal for the stylish traveler’s equally stylish clothes, while the latter can fit the included camping kit. Again, specifics are not offered, but promotional materials show dining stuff, like plates and cutlery, as well as a folding table and chair.
A Strøm 2,385L Rooftop Tent is also included, providing sleeping for two adults in relative comfort. It’s made with water and wind-resistant materials, and it folds down neatly when not in use. An access ladder is included as well.
adrenaline-pumping adventures if their items don’t color-coordinate. It is known.
Pricing for the Discoverberry Bundle is €250,000, which is approximately $283,000 at the current exchange rate. This might not seem like a lot at first glance for the well-heeled customer, but if you break it down, it doesn’t make much sense. A 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at $90,000; the highest priced variant, a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, starts at $187,000. On the same note, either of the luggage items is under €300 (roughly $340), so it looks like you’re paying a lot of money for a rooftop tent and the illusion of luxury and comfort on the road.
Then again, they do say you can’t put a price on the finer things in life. Or maybe you can, but it’s incredibly steep, as is the case here.