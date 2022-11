Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Includes Four Custom Cars, Exclusive Gear

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

1 pair of Palace Vans Jeremy the Duck Skate Slip Ons

2 caps and a beanie, including the GTX 3 Racing Cap

2 motorsports-styled jackets, including the Palace AMG Driving Jacket

9 curated Palace tops including polo t-shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, and shirts

5 bottoms, including Palace Woodland & Desert Cargo Shorts, as well as track shorts and a selection of joggers

Just like the Standard Edition, the Palace-themed version is already available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but it will cost $80 instead of $70. The deluxe edition created in collaboration with skate and streetwear brand Palace Skateboards, the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition offers exclusive Palace gear and rides, including four custom cars , a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose, and banner artwork.Besides all the exclusive gear and cars, Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will also provide players with three days of early access beginning on November 29. Here is everything you’ll get if you decide to go for this deluxe offering:Need for Speed Unbound will launch on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via the EA app, Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store) for $70. EA Play Pro members on PC will have unlimited access to the game starting November 29.