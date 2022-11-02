Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Includes Four Custom Cars, Exclusive Gear

Criterion and EA have just announced a partnership with Place Skateboards for the addition of exclusive content in the next Need for Speed game. Exclusive cars, effects, and clothing items will be available to those who purchase the newly revealed Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition.
Just like the Standard Edition, the Palace-themed version is already available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but it will cost $80 instead of $70. The deluxe edition created in collaboration with skate and streetwear brand Palace Skateboards, the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition offers exclusive Palace gear and rides, including four custom cars, a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose, and banner artwork.
Besides all the exclusive gear and cars, Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will also provide players with three days of early access beginning on November 29. Here is everything you’ll get if you decide to go for this deluxe offering:
Four custom rides, created in collaboration with Palace
Palace Clothing Pack with 20 items
Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork
Need for Speed Unbound will launch on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via the EA app, Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store) for $70. EA Play Pro members on PC will have unlimited access to the game starting November 29.
Besides all the exclusive gear and cars, Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will also provide players with three days of early access beginning on November 29. Here is everything you’ll get if you decide to go for this deluxe offering:
Four custom rides, created in collaboration with Palace
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
Palace Clothing Pack with 20 items
- 1 pair of Palace Vans Jeremy the Duck Skate Slip Ons
- 2 caps and a beanie, including the GTX 3 Racing Cap
- 2 motorsports-styled jackets, including the Palace AMG Driving Jacket
- 9 curated Palace tops including polo t-shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, and shirts
- 5 bottoms, including Palace Woodland & Desert Cargo Shorts, as well as track shorts and a selection of joggers
Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork
Need for Speed Unbound will launch on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via the EA app, Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store) for $70. EA Play Pro members on PC will have unlimited access to the game starting November 29.