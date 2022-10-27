Need for Speed Unbound Gameplay Videos Show How Players Can Upgrade Their Car’s Aesthetic

Need for Speed Unbound is bringing back some mechanics that made previous titles popular among players such as cop chases, but vehicle customization is another important aspect of the gameplay. This was only briefly mentioned in the reveal announcement, so the next videos released by EA and Criterion put vehicle customization in the spotlight.
We’re not just talking about tuning up your car to perform better in races, but also about what your vehicles look like. Judging by the gameplay videos released this week, Need for Speed Unbound players will have plenty of customization options at their disposal to drive in style.
To upgrade your vehicle’s aesthetic, you’ll have more than 10,000 customization options, including new wraps, cutaways, rims and more. Additionally, you can outfit your car with distinctive Driving Effects, customized audio Samples and signature Tags, which explode off the car through stylized graphics and sounds as you hit jumps, burnout and drift through the streets.
Here are some details regarding vehicle customization in Need for Speed Unbound, as provided by the fine folks at Criterion:
Need for Speed Unbound has been exclusively designed for the new generation of consoles, so it won’t be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, racing game fans can pick this one up on December 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also important to mention that EA confirmed the game will feature 4K resolution at 60 FPS for the first time in the series.
- Legendary Customs: The most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed. Legendary Customs are one-of-a-kind, showcasing silhouette-changing bodykits that dramatically transform a car’s appearance into a one-of-a-kind custom for the ultimate attention seeking ride.
- Rock New Rims: Tune every inch of your car with fresh designs and new variations to turbofans bringing more personality to your wheels than ever before.
- Dialed up Decals: Deck out your ride using new wrap editor decals featuring content from leading fashion innovators, the best in car culture, new fonts, the freshest street art, and more.
- Legit Cutaways: Remove bumpers to create an edgier, more aggressive look to your ride that will certainly pick up your competition's attention while they race behind you.
Y’all wanted more so we gave you more!— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 25, 2022
More Rims. More Decals. More Rides. More Customization. More than Machines. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/ov7wZpueuY