EA Announces Need for Speed Unbound, Launches in December

As expected, a new Need for Speed game has been revealed today. Developed by Criterion, Need for Speed Unbound is missing the usual November launch timeframe, but it will eventually arrive by the end of the year.
EA and Criterion have just confirmed that the next instalment in the Need for Speed series will launch on December 2 for PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin and the EA app), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is priced to sell for $70 / €70 and judging by EA’s announcement, it will not come to previous generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
A Palace Edition of the game, created in partnership with Palace Skateboards, will be available for purchase too for $80 / €80, and will include exclusive content such as four custom cars, a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose and banner artwork.
Obvious from the screenshots and trailer released today, the new Need for Speed game is very different when it comes to visuals. Unbound features an all-new, unique visual style that combines elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the series’ history.
According to Criterion, Need for Speed Unbound has a “innovative single player campaign” that promises to deliver an intense gameplay experience through an immersive narrative. Set in the city of Lakeshore, players will be racing, collecting, upgrading, and customizing the world’s most iconic cars on their way to the top of the scene.
Another interesting new gameplay mechanics promised by Criterion is the “true consequence with impactful risk and reward for every race, decision and side bet made.” In Need for Speed Unbound, the more players race, the more heat they build up, which means that will have to outsmart cops using the newly added escape mechanics to end the chance and earn massive rewards.
Need for Speed Unbound is already available for pre-order through November 29, and players who pre-order now will receive an exclusive pack of Unbound content, including a driving effects pack, decals, license plate, banner artwork, stickers and $150,000 Bank in their wallet when they first join multiplayer and more.
