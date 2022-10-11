Need for Speed Unbound Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

We’re less than two months away from the release of the next Need for Speed game, so it makes sense for EA and Criterion to start showing us what the game is all about. Since this is a departure from the previous installments in the series when it comes to visuals, it was important for developers to provide fans with a first look at the gameplay soon after Need for Speed Unbound was announced.
Despite the fact that Need for Speed Unbound brings back some of the most popular mechanics in the previous games, all of these are packed in a completely different framework. One of the new mechanics in the upcoming game will allow players to Tag the world just like the street artists leave their mark on the cityscapes.
Tags become available when players use boosting powers, which are earned through various actions like drifting, jumps, and near misses. They appear as dramatic, customizable effects that paint the surrounding world, including illustrative lines that etch around the curved of the car.
“We wanted to deliver an art style that matters for gameplay, one that clearly celebrates player actions, enhances the player experience, and rewards them along the way. We wanted to take players to that next level in Need for Speed Unbound with our driving VFX, which we call ‘Tags,’” explains Darren White, Need for Speed Unbound’s art director at Criterion Games.
As seen in the first gameplay trailer, Need for Speed Unbound features a plethora of street art styles from multiple artists across the world, including Sentrock and JC Riviera. Besides Tags, the game will provide access to new wrap content and full kit selections. Also, new customization options with part removal will be available too.
Need for Speed Unbound has been confirmed for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 2.
