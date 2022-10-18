Need for Speed Unbound Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Police Chases, Driving Effects

Need for Speed Unbound is probably one of the most anticipated racing games of the year, but if you’re a fan of the series, then you’re probably even more excited to get another entry in less than two months. And since we’re so close to the game’s launch date, we’re bound to get more details about Need for Speed Unbound, directly from developer Criterion.
After releasing a rather short and pretty awkwardly edited gameplay trailer last week, the fine folks at Criterion are back with a much longer video that shows off some of the features that are making a comeback in Need for Speed Unbound.
First off, if you've loved Need for Speed Heat’s police chases, you’ll be thrilled to know that these will be prominent in the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound, and the gameplay trailer released today is proof that these are making a comeback.
The new Need for Speed game doesn’t just bring back some beloved gameplay features, but it also introduces new mechanics, such as the option to use Tags while racing the streets of Lakeshore. The recent trailer showcases some of the driving effects that players will be able to use when they meet certain requirements.
These so-called Tags become available when players use boosting powers, which are earned through various actions like drifting, jumps and near misses. As shown in the trailer, they appear as customizable effects that paint the surrounding world, including illustrative lines that etch around the curved of the car.
Need for Speed Unbound is scheduled to arrive on December 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). A Palace Edition of the game will be available too, which includes 4 new Custom Cars, new gassy Driving Effects, Mashman Decals and License Plate, exclusive Character Pose and Banner Artwork, and Special Clothing Pack containing 20 unique items.
