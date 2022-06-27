New Need for Speed Game To Be Revealed in July – Report

EA has already stated that a new Need for Speed title will be released by the end of April 2023, but no details about gameplay have been revealed through official channels yet. However, judging by the latest rumors, the next entry in the Need for Speed series will be quite different from the standard formula we typically expect from EA’s racing franchise.
Despite the fact that this year’s EA Play Live has been canceled, a new report published by well-known leakster Tom Hendersons claims Electronic Arts will announce several games in July, including the Skate reboot, a new Need for Speed game, and FIFA 23.
Henderson also corroborated details about the upcoming Need for Speed game from reports earlier this year, especially those coming from industry insider Jeff Grubb. The said reports claim the next Need for Speed game will “adopt a stylized aesthetic combining photorealistic graphics with anime elements.”
One of the important features that will make a comeback in the upcoming racing game is “Meetups,” a hub where players can meet and kick off races. Another interesting piece of information revealed by Henderson is that the tracks around the map will be “unique.” Also, the character will be “similar to the likes of The Boondocks TV series.”
Henderson also said his sources confirmed Grubb’s previous report that said Need for Speed’s cars will have similar aesthetics as car commercials with vehicles having smoke, wind, and fire coming off when going fast and drifting. Grubb also said that the game will be set in a fictionalised version of Chicago called Lake Shore City: "Criterion wants to make it feel like a real city, even though it's a fictionalised version of a city."
Although it’s not as important as the actual details about gameplay, Henderson revealed the name of the upcoming game: Need for Speed – Unbound. However, he couldn’t fully corroborate the title’s name, in the sense that this might be, in fact, the game’s codename.
The next Need for Speed title is developed by Criterion Games and it’s not going to be a cross-gen, so it will only launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Henderson also corroborated details about the upcoming Need for Speed game from reports earlier this year, especially those coming from industry insider Jeff Grubb. The said reports claim the next Need for Speed game will “adopt a stylized aesthetic combining photorealistic graphics with anime elements.”
One of the important features that will make a comeback in the upcoming racing game is “Meetups,” a hub where players can meet and kick off races. Another interesting piece of information revealed by Henderson is that the tracks around the map will be “unique.” Also, the character will be “similar to the likes of The Boondocks TV series.”
Henderson also said his sources confirmed Grubb’s previous report that said Need for Speed’s cars will have similar aesthetics as car commercials with vehicles having smoke, wind, and fire coming off when going fast and drifting. Grubb also said that the game will be set in a fictionalised version of Chicago called Lake Shore City: "Criterion wants to make it feel like a real city, even though it's a fictionalised version of a city."
Although it’s not as important as the actual details about gameplay, Henderson revealed the name of the upcoming game: Need for Speed – Unbound. However, he couldn’t fully corroborate the title’s name, in the sense that this might be, in fact, the game’s codename.
The next Need for Speed title is developed by Criterion Games and it’s not going to be a cross-gen, so it will only launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.