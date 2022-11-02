New 410-HP Ford Deuce Coupe in the Works, And It’s a Giveaway

Back in 1932 Ford was still a relatively young company, although by the standards of others in its business, a true veteran. It was one of the big names of the auto industry of the time, and made some of the best products - but little did it now that some of these products would still be in the news nine decades later in one form or another.
It’s the Deuce we’re talking about, a moniker used to designate the 1932 Ford coupes that were quite hip in their day. Today, they exist in the form of hot rods, and most often than not become disputed items at auctions across America as people fight to get hold of them.
Given how this year the custom world is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Deuce, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association decided to send it off in style by commissioning a brand new one to be built. Involved in the project are a number of custom industry greats, including Streamline Custom Designs (builders of Chastizer, among other things), United Pacific, and Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop.
Not all the details on the project are known at the moment, but we do know some of the important bits.
United Pacific is responsible for providing the bodywork (and other parts), which will be made of fresh steel, and not a re-made old Deuce body. The thing will drive down the road under the power of a Roush-sourced 347ci engine that should develop 410 horsepower, which in turn will probably be controlled by an automatic transmission.
The hot rod is a long way from being complete, but there’s no rush in getting it up and running. Goodguys plans to use the end product as the 2023/2024 Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle, and it should be unveiled next summer, at the Summit Racing Nationals in Ohio.
