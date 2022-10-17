Smooth 1958 Ford F-100 Frigid Is Actually Quite Hot, Ready for SEMA 2022

Throughout the year we’ve been treated to some incredible custom builds, as they popped up on the open market at various auction events across America. Most of them though were not new, but older machines that only now got around to trying to find a new owner.
The recently concluded Goodguys awards however give us a preview of the things we’re to expect from upcoming auctions. From the bubble-top Chevy Impala made by Big Oak Garage to the Kermit Chevy van, all the machines that received Goodguys accolades will probably turn pockets inside out soon enough.
Today we continue our journey through the list of these incredible cars and trucks with the winner of the 2022 Scott’s Hotrods Truck of the Year Early title. We’re talking about a 1958 Ford F-100 called Frigid and put together by a South Dakota-based crew named Revision Rods & Rides.
Now, frigid is officially the word for something that is very cold, but this thing here is quite the opposite, despite the snowy look (paints are called Glasurit Oxford White and Avalanche Gray), shaved appearance, and clean lines.
The truck has been visually massaged everywhere, now showing a modified roof line, flush-mounted rear, and no visible drip rails and windshield wipers. The shape of the hood and fenders has been changed as well, while the grille, which is, without a doubt, one of the strong points of the build, is unique to this truck. Just like the headlight bezels and turn-signal housings, it was custom machined, according to Fuel Curve.
Under the hood, the F-100 hides a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which sends the 700 horsepower troop to the ground by means of Colorado Custom wheels sized 20 and 22 inches. Behind the wheels, the Ford F-100 sports a Scott’s Hotrods chassis with RideTech front and rear coil-over suspension and 14-inch Wilwood disc brakes.
The interior comes with foam seats wrapped in black and orange leather, in front of which sits a dashboard with Dakota Digital gauges and a unique steering wheel.
If you like the truck in the photos shown in the gallery, know that you can experience it firsthand and in the metal at the 2022 SEMA event opening in early November.
