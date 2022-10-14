Kevin Hart’s Halloween-ish 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Gets Muscle Car of The Year Title

It’s been a busy start of the month for the guys over at Goodguys (pun intended), as they’ve awarded a number of titles to the most incredible custom cars to have surfaced this year. We’ve already been through some of them, including a bubble top Impala, a 1932 Ford Hot rod, and the Chevy van called Kermit, but now it’s time for something truly special.
It’s Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Road Runner we’re talking about, a build almost just as famous as its owner. Put together by a crew called Salvaggio Design, it was honored this October by Goodguys with the Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of The Year title.
The car has been in the news for a while now, including here on autoevolution. It’s somewhat fitting that it comes back into the spotlight this month, given how the theme of the build was a blend between the Mopar muscle of the 1960s and... Halloween.
The Halloween references can be found throughout the build, from the orange accents slapped here and there to the slasher movie knife-like shifter and masked Road Runner icon. Oh, and Hart likes to call the car Michael Myers, and we all know when that guy likes to come out and play.
Mechanically, the machine is undoubtedly its own kind of beast. The hood hides a 426 HEMI engine, painted, of course, orange, and running a Whipple supercharger and a Holley Dominator EFI system. The unit is controlled by means of a six-speed manual transmission.
The power of the engine needed changes elsewhere as well, and that’s why Michael Myers comes with a Detroit Speed suspension system and two-floor assemblies with the wiring, brake lines and fuel lines tucked nicely between them.
Still a relatively new build, the car will probably continue to be in the news for a while longer, not in small part because of its famous owner.
The car has been in the news for a while now, including here on autoevolution. It’s somewhat fitting that it comes back into the spotlight this month, given how the theme of the build was a blend between the Mopar muscle of the 1960s and... Halloween.
The Halloween references can be found throughout the build, from the orange accents slapped here and there to the slasher movie knife-like shifter and masked Road Runner icon. Oh, and Hart likes to call the car Michael Myers, and we all know when that guy likes to come out and play.
Mechanically, the machine is undoubtedly its own kind of beast. The hood hides a 426 HEMI engine, painted, of course, orange, and running a Whipple supercharger and a Holley Dominator EFI system. The unit is controlled by means of a six-speed manual transmission.
The power of the engine needed changes elsewhere as well, and that’s why Michael Myers comes with a Detroit Speed suspension system and two-floor assemblies with the wiring, brake lines and fuel lines tucked nicely between them.
Still a relatively new build, the car will probably continue to be in the news for a while longer, not in small part because of its famous owner.