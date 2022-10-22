1965 Chevrolet C-10 Goes Soft on Custom Work, Still Snatches Accolade

After about two weeks of covering almost daily the cars and trucks that received some kind of award or recongnition during the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association's latest event in early October, we’re finally at an end.
So, until SEMA or the 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals taking place in November get here, this 1965 Chevrolet C-10 is perhaps the last of the all-American custom pickup trucks to have surfaced in recent months.
Part of the first generation of what was known back then (and ever since) as the C/K family of Chevrolet trucks, the C-10 did not go down the path of glamour and unnecessary adornments others usually follow.
Put together by a California crew called South City Rod and Custom, the C-10 went for the standard look, as to get the people who know their old trucks talking, but also for soft custom work here and there, as to be noticed by those with a passion for modified machines.
Fitted on a Roadster Shop chassis, the truck moves its classic-style body, with minor modifications to the tailgate, bumpers, and wheel wheels, on 16-inch ET wheels. They get their spin from an old-school, carbureted small block engine run through a 700R4 transmission.
The emerald green body (check the gallery or Instagram post to see the truck before the paint was applied) hides a simple interior that is a throwback back to the truck’s original appearance, with factory gauges in the dashboard, and a “tilt column finished to look and feel like a ’65 C10 Chevy truck,” as per Fuel Curve.
Unlike most of the other stunning cars and trucks we feature here on autoevolution, this one is not for sale, for now and as far as we know. It did win the Goodguys 2022 LMC Truck of the Year Late earlier this month though, thus earning its 15 minutes of fame.
