1964 Buick Riviera Vanquish Is a Swinging Sixties Luxury Ride, Pumped Full of Modern Tech

Not long now and we’ll be done with the best custom cars and trucks of the year, as chosen by the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and awarded in the first week of October. We’ve already talked a bit about a metallic green 1961 Chevrolet Impala, a Cadillac-powered 1932 Ford hot rod, a 1967 Chevy van rocking airplane seats, Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with its Halloween touches and, of course, the hot 1958 Ford F-100 Frigid.

16 photos