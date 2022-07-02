This Classic Buick Riviera Is Essentially a LEGO for Grown-Ups, Pretty Challenging Game

Complete project cars are obviously very desirable, especially as bringing them back to the road is often an easy mission, even for those without a lot of experience in the restoration business.
But this 1963 Buick Riviera seems to be part of a different game, and whoever pays the right price is invited to play.
First and foremost, the condition of this Riviera is obviously challenging, to say the least. The car looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in a yard surrounded by other abandoned vehicles, so expect some metal problems as well.
eBay seller queen_city_classics says there’s also some accident damage, possibly as this Buick had an unexpected encounter with a pole. There’s also an engine in the bay, but it’s not clear if it’s a 401 or a 425, and obviously, it’s no longer running.
And here’s where the fun begins.
While the car seems to be fairly complete, the seller says they also have lots of other parts to help with the restoration of this Riviera and even upgrade it to a higher spec. A 1965 model is also available with the necessary air conditioning components if this is what the buyer is interested in, but at the same time, there are several other project cars just sitting around and ready to help with the restoration of this Riviera.
In other words, you can use all these cars to bring this 1962 model back to the road. Several engines are also available.
Needless to say, this looks to be a fun LEGO set for grown-ups, and at some level, building this Riviera and bringing it back to the road could be a very challenging game.
The entire Buick “LEGO” set can be yours for $5,500, but the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button, so you know what you have to do if you want to be part of this challenging project.
