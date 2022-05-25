Petersen Museum Will Create National Hot Rod Day, Celebration Focused on 1932 Fords

This year will mark the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Ford, and it will be celebrated through a new holiday. National Hot Rod Day will take place on June 11, and it will mark a weekend-long celebration. It will take place at the Petersen Museum, but it may exceed the boundaries of California in the next few years.
The museum in question will host a new exhibit, dubbed Ford Fever: The Deuce Turns 90, which will include some of the most famous hot rods of all time. Since the 1932 Ford is such an important model in the history of hot rods, some might say that a celebration like this was long overdue.
As we noted above, on June 11, the Petersen Automotive Museum will host a special party just for hot rodders. The event will include a live performance by Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, who will also receive the Hot Rod Icon Award during the event. Attendees (tickets are required) will also see Henry Ford III, a direct descendant of the founder of the Blue Oval brand.
Mind you, the organizers of the event have underlined that tickets are selling fast and are limited. Those who are Museum members would only have to pay $175, while tickets for the public are $250 each.
They include a buffet dinner, open bar, access to the live auction, access to the cruise-in on June 12th, and getting to witness Billy F Gibbons's live performance.
The cruise-in event scheduled for June 12th, 2022, will attempt to be the largest gathering of 1932 Fords in Southern California. Several AMBR winners will take part in the event, and we think it will be something special to witness this.
The night before the cruise, the special exhibit will include numerous 1932 Fords, such as Douane Spencer's Highboy, as well as the award-winning McGee Roadster.
As we noted above, on June 11, the Petersen Automotive Museum will host a special party just for hot rodders. The event will include a live performance by Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, who will also receive the Hot Rod Icon Award during the event. Attendees (tickets are required) will also see Henry Ford III, a direct descendant of the founder of the Blue Oval brand.
Mind you, the organizers of the event have underlined that tickets are selling fast and are limited. Those who are Museum members would only have to pay $175, while tickets for the public are $250 each.
They include a buffet dinner, open bar, access to the live auction, access to the cruise-in on June 12th, and getting to witness Billy F Gibbons's live performance.
The cruise-in event scheduled for June 12th, 2022, will attempt to be the largest gathering of 1932 Fords in Southern California. Several AMBR winners will take part in the event, and we think it will be something special to witness this.
The night before the cruise, the special exhibit will include numerous 1932 Fords, such as Douane Spencer's Highboy, as well as the award-winning McGee Roadster.