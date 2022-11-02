The Bronco Might Be the Star of the 2022 SEMA Show, Yet Ford Is Nowhere in Sight

Ford prides itself on offering great platforms for customization, as well as a plethora of accessories. That’s why enthusiast builders showcased no less than ten custom builds at this year’s SEMA Show, although Ford as a company was not even present. The Bronco and Bronco Sport were among the most popular vehicles on show.
Ford Bronco is a hard-to-get-by vehicle due to production constraints. People say it’s much easier to buy one from the black market than from a dealership, and legends abound about people selling their kidneys to afford one. This also translates into increased interest from the crowd for everything related to it. The Ford Broncos on display in Las Vegas these days show the popularity of this off-roader and its compact brother Bronco Sport.
The Ford Bronco Sport, personalized by Yakima and Hypertech, shows just how far the right parts can extend the capabilities of a vehicle. The compact crossover has little off-road ambitions in its stock form, despite sharing part of its name with the capable Bronco off-roader. The builders upgraded the Bronco Sport with meaningful tools to survive in the wilderness.
Ford Performance Parts supplied many accessories, starting with the rooftop tent accommodating the passengers. RIGID Industries A-pillar lighting, a rooftop off-road lightbar, a Borla exhaust upgrade, and an off-road recovery kit offer the ultimate in off-road gear. The SUV also features an ARB portable air compressor and an Aeroskin hood protector.
Graduating the off-road school, WARN’s Extreme Beach Bronco SUV allows drivers to cross difficult terrain to reach their favorite (and, of course, secret) fishing spots. It features a 270-degree awning, a fishing rod box, a DANA D60 axle with 5.38 gearing, and an Indel B refrigerator. That’s a lot for a fishing session, but we know fishermen love expensive gear.
Extreme entertainment can become dangerous, but thanks to the ARB’s Bronco Service Unit Vehicle, help is available in most hard-to-reach places. This Bronco takes inspiration from the rugged, capable medical service vehicles used in the early 1900s, giving the concept a modern twist. Tube doors, an under-hood air compressor, a jack mount, a winch, and a light bar ensure that this Bronco custom creation can drive anywhere it needs to go.
Finally, the most extreme Bronco at the 2022 SEMA Show is an all-women project built by SEMA Businesswomen’s Network. With 4.70 gearing for both axles, WARN winch, Yakima two-person tent, rear-mounted ARB jack, and a Ford calibrated tuning, this Bronco is a rugged, capable, off-road vehicle. We’re sure this project gives female builders a confidence boost, and we’ll see more such projects at SEMA in the future.
The Ford Bronco Sport, personalized by Yakima and Hypertech, shows just how far the right parts can extend the capabilities of a vehicle. The compact crossover has little off-road ambitions in its stock form, despite sharing part of its name with the capable Bronco off-roader. The builders upgraded the Bronco Sport with meaningful tools to survive in the wilderness.
Ford Performance Parts supplied many accessories, starting with the rooftop tent accommodating the passengers. RIGID Industries A-pillar lighting, a rooftop off-road lightbar, a Borla exhaust upgrade, and an off-road recovery kit offer the ultimate in off-road gear. The SUV also features an ARB portable air compressor and an Aeroskin hood protector.
Graduating the off-road school, WARN’s Extreme Beach Bronco SUV allows drivers to cross difficult terrain to reach their favorite (and, of course, secret) fishing spots. It features a 270-degree awning, a fishing rod box, a DANA D60 axle with 5.38 gearing, and an Indel B refrigerator. That’s a lot for a fishing session, but we know fishermen love expensive gear.
Extreme entertainment can become dangerous, but thanks to the ARB’s Bronco Service Unit Vehicle, help is available in most hard-to-reach places. This Bronco takes inspiration from the rugged, capable medical service vehicles used in the early 1900s, giving the concept a modern twist. Tube doors, an under-hood air compressor, a jack mount, a winch, and a light bar ensure that this Bronco custom creation can drive anywhere it needs to go.
Finally, the most extreme Bronco at the 2022 SEMA Show is an all-women project built by SEMA Businesswomen’s Network. With 4.70 gearing for both axles, WARN winch, Yakima two-person tent, rear-mounted ARB jack, and a Ford calibrated tuning, this Bronco is a rugged, capable, off-road vehicle. We’re sure this project gives female builders a confidence boost, and we’ll see more such projects at SEMA in the future.