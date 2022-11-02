Ford Mustang Mach-E Goes for a Confused Electric Mega Hatch Look at SEMA

Ford may not be officially attending the 2022 SEMA Show, but they are represented by a number of different tuners, including Dom Tucci Design, from Tucci Hot Rods, which has one special Mustang Mach-E sitting under the spotlight.
Building on the dual-motor variant of the electric crossover, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT in question looks more like a hatchback than a battery-electric high-rider, albeit a very muscled-up one.
The fender flares came to life in a 3D-printing machine, having been sketched out by Tucci Hot Rods, and so did the more aggressive chin spoiler attached to the front bumper. The rear spoiler was added there post-factory, and the diffuser came from the aftermarket world too.
Vacuum-formed transparent wheel covers, and custom Matte Java Brown wrap, signed by Wayne Design & Sign, round off the looks on the outside, together with the ‘GT’ badged tailgate, and door emblems, joined by the ‘Ford Accessories’ sill plates.
Should you be fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of the interior while checking out this build at SEMA, in the West Hall, at booth #50165, then you will see its very racy-like flair. For one, the front seats were replaced by new ones made by Recaro, and since the bucket proposal does need matching seatbelts, you are also looking at Tucci Hot Rods-branded racing harnesses up front, complete with a custom bar. A 140-degree dash cam is included too, Tucci says.
But can you specify any of these features to your own Mustang Mach-E? Well, the tuner behind them states that the vehicle “serves as the blueprint for the next-generation modified Mustang aesthetics,” and that the mods are “thoughtful and precise,” and they have the “potential to support both an aesthetic and performance build.” So, in other words, that’s probably a yes, though we don't know how much they will set you back.
