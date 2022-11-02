2023 Ford Maverick Gets the ST Treatment at SEMA but It's Not What You Think

In production since 2021, the Ford Maverick has been a massive success. Light, versatile, and affordable, the Maverick proved that the U.S. market was finally ready for a compact pickup truck.
But now that the Maverick is a common sight on public roads, truck enthusiasts are clamoring for additional versions of the compact hauler. And of course, diehard fans are hoping that the Maverick will get at least one high-performance iteration.
Everyone is obviously hoping for a Raptor version but it's very unlikely for that to happen anytime soon. On the other hand, a sportier truck with a turbo four-banger that delivers more than 250 horsepower is definitely doable. Yes, it could be called the Maverick ST. And the truck that LEER prepped for the 2022 SEMA Show gives us a preview as to what it may look like. Sort of.
Called the Street Truck (yup, also ST but without the Sport), LEER's take on the Maverick is decidedly sporty when it comes to exterior design. Lower than usual, this Maverick rides on a set of 20-inch Rotiform OZR wheels and sports a rather sleek-looking bed cap.
But it's not the kind of truck you'll want to take for a quick lap around the Nurburgring. While sleeker than the average Maverick on the outside, this hauler is actually a true work truck. It has a roof rack, an expandable power station in the bed, and a toolbox. It's also fitted with solar panels connected to external charging ports as a green solution to power tools.
Speaking of power, LEER went with a Maverick fitted with the standard hybrid drivetrain, so the Street Truck isn't as quick as it looks. The Atkinson-cycle and electric motor combo cranks out only 191 horsepower. For reference, the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo comes with a more convincing 250 horses on tap.
The Maverick Street Truck is one of many Ford-based aftermarket conversions displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show, including a long list of Bronco and F-150 builds.
