Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Surprise 3rd Anniversary Free Update Goes Live

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco's critically-acclaimed flight simulator, is getting a surprise free update this week. To mark its 3rd anniversary, developers have decided to release more than a dozen new skins, grouped together in a bundle delivered to all owners of the game for free.
There are no less than 14 news skins included in the so-called 3rd Anniversary Update, including the highly-anticipated Razgriz Squadron and Wardog Squadron skins for the F-14A Tomcat, a playable aircraft added to the game via the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set.
But wait, there’s more! Bandai announced that besides the Wardog Squadron skin for the F-14D Super Tomcat, no less than six skins reprinted from Ace Combat 3, four European aircraft skins, and a luminous skin for the XFA-27 are included in the latest update.
Typically, each new piece of content for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown that introduces new skins or fighter jets to the game comes with some extra features in the form of new emblems and call signs. The 3rd Anniversary Update is no exception, as Bandai revealed that the free update brings 17 new emblems, including one specifically designed to celebrate the game’s 3rd anniversary.
Additionally, 3 Nuggets emblems and 13 The [email protected] Season Collaboration emblems, along with a brand-new call sign, have been added to this free update. Obviously, the 3rd Anniversary Update is now being rolled out to all supported platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
In related news, Bandai is running a promotion on Steam, so if you don’t have the game or any of the 22 DLCs, you can now get them very cheap. This is a week-long deal that will end on August 8, but if you’d rather skip it, know that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is on sale quite often on PC.
