Ford Maverick Wants to Live the Brash Life, CGIs Make Its Wish Come True

The Maverick moniker has returned in Ford’s stable for the 2022 model year, and it is being used on a compact pickup that has nothing in common with the brand’s bigger workhorses.
As a matter of fact, the Ford Maverick is built on the C2 platform, and that is the same one used on the Focus, Escape, Bronco Sport, and Lincoln Corsair. It has a front-engine, front-wheel drive layout, with available all-wheel drive, and it is an interesting proposal in the segment, decent in just about every chapter.
Now, ‘decent’ is a word unknown to the pictured example, which came to life courtesy of abimelecdesign on Instagram. This digital proposal looks like something that deserves a place under the spotlight at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, yet you won’t even see it at the Detroit Auto Show, which opens its gates today, for a very good reason: it doesn’t actually exist.
The rendering artist gave it a new body kit, with front and rear attachments, and fender flares, new grille pattern, and tweaked lighting units at both ends. It also has a set of big wheels partially hidden behind the fenders, and a very lively paint finish. The green hue is contrasted by the numerous shiny chrome accents, and it kind of looks like a restomod. The door handles were also removed, and the vehicle sits much closer to the ground. Finally, it has partially blacked-out windows all around, sunroof, and cover for the bed.
But that’s not where its virtual creator drew the line, because if you scroll through the CGIs, you will also see some serious firepower under the hood. And it is obviously a V8, an engine that wouldn’t normally fit the Maverick, not without some very serious modifications, because we already told you that this model is basically a Ford Focus with a different body and available all-wheel drive.
