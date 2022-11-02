Someone Just Bought the Infamous O.J. Simpson White ’93 Ford Bronco (Tour Car) for $13,000

The Ford Bronco might be back, but in the 90s, it was at the center of the most dramatically televised incident – the O.J. Simpson murder trial. The most iconic moment was the slow-paced chase down the California 405 highway with a dozen police cruisers in tow. More than 40 million Americans were glued to the screen.
Back in 1994, world-famous American football athlete O.J. Simpson aka “The Juice,” was behind one of the world’s most televised murder proceedings involving his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend.
A white 1993 Ford Bronco earned its two minutes of fame for being a getaway car, leading to the ‘first-ever low-speed pursuit’ witnessed on live television.
Seated in the back seat was the suspect, O.J. Simpson, behind the wheel, his close friend, A.C. Cowlings.
The fiasco has been subject to many wild theories, with some sure to the bone, “he did it.” Nonetheless, the 90s football star was acquitted after the glove used in the murder failed to fit his hand.
Believe it or not, YouTuber Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage recently bought an identical to the infamous slow-pursuit O.J Bronco for $13,000.
It’s important to note that the Bronco Ford used in the chase wasn’t O.J’s, but his friend’s Cowling. An identical white unit had been left in his house blood stained – but was later destroyed. Hoover bought a replica model used in California for O.J Simpson-themed tours.
After the famous chase, a company offered Cowlings $75,000 for the car worth $1,800 at the time, but O.J’s former agent (Mike Gilbert) countered the offer with the same amount and took possession of the vehicle.
“Holy moly, is it clean? Wow! I mean, only in California can you get something like this. Just absolutely ridiculously clean,” Hoover exclaimed, checking the tour car's underside.
The 1993 Ford Bronco XLT tour car was still in superb condition, with minor paint chips on the tailgate. It runs fine and only needs a little touch-up on the exterior.
Gilbert unsuccessfully tried to sell the O.J police pursuit car for $1.3 million in 2017 on the famous reality series Pawn Stars. He’d turned down $300,000 before, saying it was a shameless offer considering its history.
We recommend watching the video below if you are unfamiliar with the story.
Hoover re-enacts the infamous story on the 405 highway and even visits the crime scene at 879 South Bundy Drive, where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.
