Digital Widebody 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Shows Its Extreme Customization Skills

People – especially socialites and affluent collectors – are finally starting to grab hold of the first production examples of the record-breaking FPC (flat-plane crank) V8 Chevy Corvette Z06.
Even though the eighth iteration of “America’s sports car” has been around since 2020 as the C8 Stingray, it is still rather hard to believe that a team of Chevy enthusiasts managed to create a mid-engine Corvette and then also got those notoriously stubborn GM head honchos to approve it. Then, surprise, surprise, the sports car fans also got a crazy Z06 version with 670 horsepower and Ferrari-rivaling track skills!
Sure, the pricing is also getting close to its exotic European rivals, but we are pretty sure that many will agree to throw away that kind of cash if given the possibility to use the fresh 2023 Z06 as yet another gorgeous blank canvas to make it their own. And while the first deliveries are finally on their way, it is still going to be a while before the aftermarket realm can complete the first customization and personalization projects.
Alas, those in a hurry to see some of the more extreme Z06 customization skills might as well take a look at what the virtual artist, better known as carmstyledesign on social media, has on offer. Thinking the C8 Corvette Z06 might be perfect if “you’re looking for a high-performance car that will turn heads,” the pixel master imagined a signature widebody treatment “for drivers who want to show off their driving skills and show everyone who’s the boss.” Well, at least digitally, that is.
By all means, though, some of us will feel deeply sorry because such a bonkers, hot orange C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 is merely wishful thinking. After all, it comes with all sorts of cool traits, from the thoroughly slammed attitude to the extreme widebody atmosphere and from the deeply concave aftermarket wheels to the crazy aerodynamic elements, including that stunning rear wing!
