CGI Rolls-Royce Britannia Concept Is the Ultra-Luxury Land Yacht of Pickup Trucks

Rolls-Royce, that German-owned British automotive icon of luxury thoughts and bespoke ideas is one of the coolest points of inspiration that anyone could dream of.
Here’s an arguably stunning unofficial example. Travis Yang, a 19-year-old Art Center Design student better known as trav1s_yang on social media, has produced a whacky mid-term exterior car study. And it is neither an EV grand tourer like the Spectre nor a posh ultra-luxury V12 super-SUV like the Cullinan. Hey, it actually does not fit any of the company’s traditional Ghost or Phantom tropes, either.
Instead, inspired by rugged outdoor clothing brands, posh apparel, and ultra-grandiose mega yachts, the virtual automotive artist has dreamt of a concept dubbed Rolls-Royce Britannia. Oh, and in case anyone does not follow along the ultra-luxury pickup truck lines, the pixel master much obliges to declare that he imaginatively mashed the incredible Rolls-Royce Boat Tail with the flopped Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck to create a mega land yacht design study.
No need to take our word for granted, as we even have the dimensions for the proposed Rolls-Royce Britannia pickup truck, with a length of 5,500 mm (216.53 inches), a width of exactly two meters (78.74 in.) and a towering height of 1,900 mm (74.8 in.)! Need more highlights? Well, those are the domain of the good folks over at the Car Release TV info channel on YouTube, who thought the hypothetical Rolls-Royce Britannia pickup truck concept has enough potential to warrant an online presentation feature (embedded below).
As for what powers this informal Rolls pickup truck, probably no one will ever know. Alas, it is something big and massive, at least judging by the ample space occupied by the hood. It’s so big that it made the author draw a two-seat Single Cab, in the end, even though it has a truly mammoth-rivaling size. Anyway, there is also a little space inside the bed, apparently, and then some more upfront – since the waterfall grille can recline and make way for a secret frunk-type enclosure! So, is that a hint that we are dealing with an EV?
