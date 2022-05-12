Rolls-Royce Cullinan “Crew” Pickup Keeps Suicide Doors, Opens New Possibilities

Today, especially if you ask some of the most affluent American aftermarket outlets, Rolls-Royce is at the top of the personalization game with its posh Cullinan SUV. But how about tomorrow?
Probably seeing that Bentley’s Bentayga has lost the battle at the top against the likes of Cullinan or Lambo Urus, Volkswagen has approved the long-awaited extended wheelbase ultra-luxury SUV to make sure the all-new 2022 Range Rover LWB does not conquer all the niche sales. So, what could be Rolls-Royce’s next move?
Well, if you ask an entire constellation of virtual automotive artists, the next-best trick in the face of upcoming V12 adversity like the one proposed by Ferrari’s Purosangue would be to tap into the endless reservoir of pickup truck buyers! It sounds utterly outrageous but so was the idea of Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, or Ferrari selling SUVs a few years back, right?
There are no more tabus left across the automotive market, if you ask us, especially when pixel masters get involved. And just like in the past we have seen stuff like pickup truck Range Rovers or Bentley Bentaygas, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bed body might not sound as preposterous as imagined when you think about it.
After all, we have seen it looking virtually menacing with just two doors, a short bed, and an all-black attitude to match its Black Badge demeanor before. Now, Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, does not reinvent the ultra-luxury SUV wheel, just makes it better (for hauling). So, he simply imagined a Cullinan pickup truck with a crew cab body.
That, if you ask us, opens a world of new possibilities. Think about just one: the construction boss would have the posh interior and suicide doors all to himself, while the workers could stuff cement in the back! Just kidding. Or am I?
