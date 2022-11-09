Virtual 2023 Toyota Supra Mk4 Reinvention Quickly Dials Inner Quirkiness to Eleven

While a vast amount of people think BMW and Toyota did a mighty fine job with the Austrian Magna Steyr-built G29 BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra, there are just as many who beg to differ.
A bucketload of diehard Supra enthusiasts only have eyes for the Toyota-exclusive prior generations, so they resort to the used car market to satisfy their JDM-style cravings. But there are also lots of modern alternatives. In the real world, one could snatch, right now, the 2023 Nissan Z and never look back.
Or, if money is of no concern, one could also wait a little while longer to be a six-speed manual, RWD swashbuckler from behind the wheel of a 453-hp 2023 BMW M2 hoot. Alas, let us also not forget about the dream universe. Over across the virtual realm, even the most intimate A80 passions can be satisfied with the right amount of CGI brush strokes. Even the quirky ones.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, meet the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine an alternate universe where Toyota might heed the concerns of the vocal few, dismiss the GR Supra version, and reintroduce a modernized take on the Supra Mk4! That’s pretty bonkers, right?
Well, this is just the latest in a new series of 2023 model redesigns where the pixel master takes fashionable two-door sports cars from the past and tries to give them a fresh, contemporary makeover. The starting point was the old-school BMW M1 Procar racing machine that returned to throw a digital slap in XM’s face. It was quickly followed by a 2024 Ferrari Testarossa refresh and a 2023 Peugeot 406 Coupe redesign.
And they all looked pretty darn close to an alternate reality. Unlike the 2023 Toyota Supra Mk4 which just does not ring any bells because of the digital inner quirkiness that was dialed well past eleven. Just look at those inward-pointed tiny rearview mirrors and dare say it isn’t so!
