This Chubby CGI McLaren SUV Started Life as a 720S Supercar

Hold on to your money, if you’re a fan of super crossovers and can afford them, because McLaren still doesn’t have a valid proposal for this segment, but they might, sooner rather than later.
The brand’s new head honcho, Michael Leiters, believes that they need such a product in order to stay competitive. And that’s not all, because he also has the experience to make it happen, having overseen the development of the Porsche Cayenne and Ferrari Purosangue.
A McLaren super crossover would challenge the likes of the latter, and would also become a rival to the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Bentayga if it gets the green light for production. Logic dictates that it would need to launch with electrified powertrains and that it has to be fast in a straight line and around corners, too, in order to steal some clients from its direct rivals.
McLaren’s crossover would also need to adopt the brand’s design language, and that should be easier said than done. We’ve seen all sorts of unrealistic renderings of the hypothetical high-riding model from the Woking brand, and none of them would win any beauty contests. But this one might, as it started life as a McLaren 720S supercar.
Imagined by spdesignsest, it made its way to the World Wide Web just recently and portrays the crossover with swollen-up styling based on the exotic low-rider. It has a new bumper, with a much bigger central air intake and vertical ones flanking it, and a more discreet apron attached to it. The headlamps have only slightly been reinterpreted, and the hood sports more generous vents that are there for show-and-tell purposes only, as the McLaren crossover would have a front-engine layout, unlike the 720S that carries its V8 in the middle, behind the seats.
So, what’s your take on this unofficial digital illustration, is it a yay or a nay? We’d lean towards the ‘yay’ part with a few modifications.
