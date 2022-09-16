Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Ute Would Be a Crazy, Mindlessly Stanced Pickup Truck

Too bad some ideas are destined to forever remain merely wishful thinking. Alas, maybe we could all use a welcome break from the automotive industry’s daily stress.
In between Ferrari finally revealing their first ultra-luxury Purosangue crossover super-SUV, Stellantis continuing the PHEV and EV revolution with an emphasis on Jeep, and NAIAS 2022 bringing out heroes such as the 2024 Ford Mustang, one cannot say that we are living in tame times. However, all this commotion might be too much for some.
So, perhaps imagining something that might never see the automotive light of day is a better way to cope with the daily automotive stress. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a potentially good case in point that arrived courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media.
And although it’s a Rolls-Royce project, it does not feel like a Queen Elizabeth II homage at all, even though the UK and Commonwealth monarch did have a passion for the great outdoors and practical cars. At least, not in the way that Peter Kevin Kargbo, the designer behind the karg_z moniker on social media, CGI-painted it with his own, slammed version of the Silver Shadow. No worries, we have that one embedded second below, as well, for contrasting purposes.
Now, back to the silvery Silver Shadow, this digital project clearly went after the bonkers transformation trope, with a two-door saloon featuring gray front and rear bumpers plus massive fender flares. But that is just the proverbial tip of the CGI iceberg, as the unsuspecting Rolls-Royce has also incurred a Ute-style coupe-pickup truck morphing which incorporates some extreme, opposite ideas.
On the one digital hand, we have the big roof rack with lateral protection and massive LED strips that would look great on any lifted off-roader, plus a rear bed area. And on the other, we have a chromed instance of the stanced, deep-dish aftermarket wheel lifestyle to bode well for the slammed attitude. And, somehow, everything works out like a CGI charm…
So, perhaps imagining something that might never see the automotive light of day is a better way to cope with the daily automotive stress. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a potentially good case in point that arrived courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media.
And although it’s a Rolls-Royce project, it does not feel like a Queen Elizabeth II homage at all, even though the UK and Commonwealth monarch did have a passion for the great outdoors and practical cars. At least, not in the way that Peter Kevin Kargbo, the designer behind the karg_z moniker on social media, CGI-painted it with his own, slammed version of the Silver Shadow. No worries, we have that one embedded second below, as well, for contrasting purposes.
Now, back to the silvery Silver Shadow, this digital project clearly went after the bonkers transformation trope, with a two-door saloon featuring gray front and rear bumpers plus massive fender flares. But that is just the proverbial tip of the CGI iceberg, as the unsuspecting Rolls-Royce has also incurred a Ute-style coupe-pickup truck morphing which incorporates some extreme, opposite ideas.
On the one digital hand, we have the big roof rack with lateral protection and massive LED strips that would look great on any lifted off-roader, plus a rear bed area. And on the other, we have a chromed instance of the stanced, deep-dish aftermarket wheel lifestyle to bode well for the slammed attitude. And, somehow, everything works out like a CGI charm…