Extreme 1969 Ford Mustang Has a Twin Turbocharged Virtual “Boom Effect”

What is it with the 1969 model year pony and muscle cars that just attract people like flies to meat and bears to honey?
If we speak of the iconic Chevy Camaro or legendary Ford Mustang pony cars, that would be the originality of their respective first generations, rather than the potential adult-flavored puns.
But what if the classic sports car has been altered to extremes? Well, then perhaps it is just the inner “boom effect” in that case. At least that is the perspective of Abdu, a 23-year-old “upcoming automotive artist” better known as wizart_concepts on social media, who again proves his CGI brush’s worth in the best Mustang way possible.
So, after he dabbled for a while with a bonkers yet thoroughly artsy McLaren F1 restomod (we have embedded a sample of the positive CGI madness at the end, just to further indulge in our new-found guilty digital pleasure), now the pixel master has switched his attention to the quintessential pony car, a first-gen Ford Mustang from 1969.
Apparently, this exact make, model, and model year were on his digital bucket list ever since the author started 3D modeling. Plus, he was quite observant of his virtual automotive artist surroundings, and not only got inspired by the modern ‘Stang restomods but also by fellow CGI expert Khyzyl Saleem (aka the_kyza on social media). Last, but not least, another pixel master gave him the ultimate recommendation, and he happily set sail on the journey of wishful thinking discovery.
At the end of the CGI trip, we now find a dark and menacing Satin Black (with a touch of neon red or green!) 1969 Ford Mustang restomod. And the virtual hoot comes complete with a thoroughly slammed attitude, an ultra-widebody atmosphere, cool aerodynamic bits and pieces, plus stylish aftermarket wheels. Of course, let us not forget about the cherries on top – a couple of exposed turbos!
