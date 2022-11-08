Rolls-Royce Sold Six Unique Phantom Series IIs and NFTs, Raised $1 Million for Charity

Rolls-Royce confirmed that six brand-new Phantom Series II found new owners in the Middle East. They will receive the cars together with a matching non-fungible token (NFT). The best thing about this endeavor is that it combined art with caring for those who were not that lucky in life. Here’s what’s going to happen now.
A symbol of excellence and grandeur, Rolls-Royce always knew how to create great vehicles. Apart from that, the brand’s efforts to keep clients happy no matter what is one of the qualities that put it at the top of the food chain in the automotive world. Now, in an attempt to give back to the community, Rolls-Royce decided to make something extraordinary once again.
The Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) collaborated with an artist named Sacha Jafri. He was put on a mission to paint the “Gallery” of six Phantom Series II models. The man had to creatively and elegantly display earth, water, fire, wind, air, and a conceptualized view of humanity. Jafri accepted the challenge, and Rolls-Royce had to find the owners.
In just one week, all six cars were allocated to serious buyers from the Middle East. They will also get an NFT. This digital artwork will not be locked with the car, even though a QR code will be found on each of the cars. The owners will be able to sell them if they wish to. But the QR code will remain etched in the glove compartment. However, if they ultimately choose to get rid of them, a portion of the sale will automatically go as royalty towards charities curated by Rolls-Royce.
By selling these unique vehicles as part of the "Six Elements Collection," Rolls-Royce also met and exceeded the original goal of this project – it raised over $1 million for charity. The organizations that will receive the money will be announced in December during a private event.
According to Rolls-Royce, the main differentiating factor between the six vehicles is the painted Gallery. That’s what the British brand calls its dashboard made from a single piece of glass that can house whatever the owner desires. Customers will most likely be able to choose their preferred configurations for the vehicles, but the artwork done by Sacha Jafri will be unique for each of the six Phantoms.
Lastly, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Director for Middle East & Africa Cesar Habib said the idea to work with the contemporary artist started after a simple phone call.
