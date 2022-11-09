2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Tuning Kit by 777Performance Coming Next Fall

It’s not even up for grabs yet, and several tuning companies have already decided what they will do to the all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang. Triple seven is among them, and their proposal comprises multiple visual and technical upgrades.
Sketched out by johnrendering and shared on social media one day ago, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 by 777Performance will feature a brand-new body kit with sharp edges, said to enhance the aerodynamics.
Sporting a much bigger central air intake and smaller grille, the front bumper will be part of the aerodynamic updates, next to the hood and beefed up fenders. The side skirts will be fatter, and the side mirror casings sharper. At the back, the massive diffuser is partially visible in these official renderings, and so is the ginormous wing attached to the trunk lid.
Additional lights will be included too, and privacy windows all around by the looks of it. Also, the pony car will sit closer to the road, and it should definitely ride on new wheels, with a slightly larger diameter, likely shod in sticky tires to aid traction. Inside, the driver and person riding shotgun will sit on Recaro bucket seats and will be strapped in by the racing harnesses. The steering wheel will be wrapped in a suede-like material, and instead of door handles, the cards will feature pull straps for weight-saving purposes.
The GT3 tuning kit by 777Performance will be available starting next fall to all owners of the S650 generation of the Ford Mustang, the company says, without revealing any more juicy details about it. Thus, we don’t know if a power boost is on the agenda, but by then, we reckon that there will be enough tuners willing to make your 2024 Mustang punchier, despite the encrypted ECU, which will make their life more difficult and likely the extra oomph pricier than normal.
