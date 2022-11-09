Elon Musk Sold 19.5 Million Tesla Shares for $3.95 Billion to Fund Twitter Acquisition

After Elon Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter to prevent being forced to do so, a massive question mark was still left behind: how did he fund that? There were some calculations about that, but he was expected to sell more Tesla stock than he already had in August. Bingo: new Form 4s filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed he sold 19.5 million more shares for a total of $3.95 billion.

