The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Come With a Remote Revving Feature, Jim Owens Explains It

The 2024 Ford Mustang might be more of an evolution than a revolution, but the two-door vehicle proves the carmaker is keen on giving Americans who are not ready yet to pull the trigger on EVs a chance to enjoy the joy brought by burning gas – the V8 stays. But there’s more! It’ll also have a remote revving function that’ll be found on the key fob and in the dedicated app. Here’s what Head of Mustang Marketing Jim Owens has to say about it.
The launch of the all-new Ford Mustang made a lot of people happy with the Dearborn-based automaker. Not only did it confirm an all-new generation untouched by electrification, but it also announced that the redesigned 5.0-liter V8 will be available along with the already known 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Similarly, customers will enjoy the open-top version as well.
But the thing that sparked a lot of interest online is an unexpected feature – remote revving. At first, nobody batted an eye when it was announced. But now, two sides have formed. Some can’t wait to use it for the first time, others wonder what use it will have.
Fortunately, Ford decided to not keep a lot of secrets. Head of Mustang Marketing Jim Owens discusses the remote revving feature openly with Jason Stein on his YouTube channel.
The most important thing that you’ll see in the video down below, however, is the company official’s excitement when he gets to mention the ability to make the V8 scream just by pressing a button or tapping on a phone’s screen.
“There’s something else that we put into this car. (…) For the car show crowd and the cars and coffee crowd, we now have remote revving,” said Owens.
The man says that by pressing the dedicated button, the V8 will know that it has to go through a predetermined cycle. This function will also open the exhaust valve to let the car produce its best sound possible. Moreover, it’s basically confirmed at this point that there’ll be no soft limiter on the upcoming coupe and convertible with an eight-cylinder under the hood.
“It’s not something you need from point A to point B, but something Mustang owners would love and enjoy,” added the Head of Mustang Marketing.
What's not clear yet is if this new feature will be available as standard on all the V8 models.
According to the latest information available, the engine found in the track-focused Ford Mustang Dark Horse will put out around 500 HP (507 PS) or more mostly thanks to new dual throttle bodies.
Now watch the video and see why Jim Owens and Jason Stein are very glad about the remote revving that’ll be available on the V8-powered 2024 Ford Mustang. Their discussion could remind you of certain events that happened during childhood!
But the thing that sparked a lot of interest online is an unexpected feature – remote revving. At first, nobody batted an eye when it was announced. But now, two sides have formed. Some can’t wait to use it for the first time, others wonder what use it will have.
Fortunately, Ford decided to not keep a lot of secrets. Head of Mustang Marketing Jim Owens discusses the remote revving feature openly with Jason Stein on his YouTube channel.
The most important thing that you’ll see in the video down below, however, is the company official’s excitement when he gets to mention the ability to make the V8 scream just by pressing a button or tapping on a phone’s screen.
“There’s something else that we put into this car. (…) For the car show crowd and the cars and coffee crowd, we now have remote revving,” said Owens.
The man says that by pressing the dedicated button, the V8 will know that it has to go through a predetermined cycle. This function will also open the exhaust valve to let the car produce its best sound possible. Moreover, it’s basically confirmed at this point that there’ll be no soft limiter on the upcoming coupe and convertible with an eight-cylinder under the hood.
“It’s not something you need from point A to point B, but something Mustang owners would love and enjoy,” added the Head of Mustang Marketing.
What's not clear yet is if this new feature will be available as standard on all the V8 models.
According to the latest information available, the engine found in the track-focused Ford Mustang Dark Horse will put out around 500 HP (507 PS) or more mostly thanks to new dual throttle bodies.
Now watch the video and see why Jim Owens and Jason Stein are very glad about the remote revving that’ll be available on the V8-powered 2024 Ford Mustang. Their discussion could remind you of certain events that happened during childhood!