The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Come With a Remote Revving Feature, Jim Owens Explains It

The 2024 Ford Mustang might be more of an evolution than a revolution, but the two-door vehicle proves the carmaker is keen on giving Americans who are not ready yet to pull the trigger on EVs a chance to enjoy the joy brought by burning gas – the V8 stays. But there’s more! It’ll also have a remote revving function that’ll be found on the key fob and in the dedicated app. Here’s what Head of Mustang Marketing Jim Owens has to say about it.

41 photos