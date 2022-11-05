This $3.6-Million Black Corvette Is the First 2023 Z06 off the Production Line

Friday was a great day for Rick Hendrick. The 73-year-old businessman and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR team owner took a surprise delivery of no less than six brand new 2023 Corvette Z06s at his City Chevrolet dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The dealership posted images and videos on its official Facebook page, with the first 2023 Z06 Corvette to see the light of day being VIN #002, a 70th Anniversary Edition package-rocking beauty donning the all-new White Pearl Metallic paint and Satin Gray twin stripes.
Apparently, it was the only white car of the batch and was soon followed by VIN #1, another Z06 with the Anniversary package, only this time the car was rocking a black (aka Carbon Flash Metallic) coat of paint. Both cars proudly showed off their 70th Anniversary Edition exterior badges, along with the Edge Red wheel stripe and brake calipers.
So far, so good, but the last car to get out was the most special. That’s because it was the “famous” Vin 001, a black Z06, that the founder of the Hendrick Automotive Group won at an auction back in January this year for a whopping $3.6 million.
The staggering hammer price (which turned into $3.7 million with additional help from another long-time friend of Barrett-Jackson) benefited military families via Operation Homefront. Later on, in April of this year, the same Rick Hendrick (who was once the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the United States) also bought the first convertible Z06 at another auction, this time for $1 million.
As noted on the dealership’s Facebook page, after taking some photos and moving the cars inside, the NASCAR Hall of Famer even took the white Z06 out for a spin.
Since 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of Corvette, the model year Stingrays and Z06s can be equipped with a special package for the occasion. This includes the aforementioned exterior details, as well as a celebratory logo on the seats, steering wheel and sill plates, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, plus a custom luggage set.
Apparently, it was the only white car of the batch and was soon followed by VIN #1, another Z06 with the Anniversary package, only this time the car was rocking a black (aka Carbon Flash Metallic) coat of paint. Both cars proudly showed off their 70th Anniversary Edition exterior badges, along with the Edge Red wheel stripe and brake calipers.
So far, so good, but the last car to get out was the most special. That’s because it was the “famous” Vin 001, a black Z06, that the founder of the Hendrick Automotive Group won at an auction back in January this year for a whopping $3.6 million.
The staggering hammer price (which turned into $3.7 million with additional help from another long-time friend of Barrett-Jackson) benefited military families via Operation Homefront. Later on, in April of this year, the same Rick Hendrick (who was once the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the United States) also bought the first convertible Z06 at another auction, this time for $1 million.
As noted on the dealership’s Facebook page, after taking some photos and moving the cars inside, the NASCAR Hall of Famer even took the white Z06 out for a spin.
Since 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of Corvette, the model year Stingrays and Z06s can be equipped with a special package for the occasion. This includes the aforementioned exterior details, as well as a celebratory logo on the seats, steering wheel and sill plates, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, plus a custom luggage set.