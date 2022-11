Virtual Abarth New 500e Cabriolet Leaves Nothing to the Fiat EV Imagination

ICE

Lancia, that Stellantis-owned Italian automaker that most uninitiated would presume dead (it survives on Ypsilon life support) will host an event called ‘ Lancia Design Day ’ in the ritzy environment of the Reggia di Venaria palace in Venaria Reale near Turin, Italy, on November 28th. But the Abarth sibling will be a little faster, albeit with just one new model instead of three.As is customary for a sporty derivative that solely relies on the brand power of Fiat’s 500 city car, frankly. Well, at least Abarth just updated the-powered roster in preparation for the November 22nd introduction of their first-ever fully electric vehicle . Naturally, everyone expects them to piggyback on the backbones of the Fiat New 500 with a bit of posh, sporty attire and a different set of badges, plus a massive price hike.No worries, even virtual automotive artists probably think the same – especially the ones who have already imagined the Fiat New 500 (aka 500e) with other Stellantis badges, including from Citroen . So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, at it again with the electric 500.Only this time around the pixel master has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the upcoming Abarth, and with a little, fresh summer twist. After all, the Fiat New 500 can be had either as a regular three-door hatchback, as a three-door Cabriolet , or as a quirky four-door hatchback. So, the CGI expert chose to play with the thought of Abarth premiering their version of the 500e with open-top attire. That’s hardly surprising – but it still makes for a cute little hoot, right?