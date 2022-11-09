Virtual Abarth New 500e Cabriolet Leaves Nothing to the Fiat EV Imagination

Both Abarth and Lancia have announced fresh novelties are coming around the same time – the end of the current month. But, sometimes, we do not even have to wait that long.
Lancia, that Stellantis-owned Italian automaker that most uninitiated would presume dead (it survives on Ypsilon life support) will host an event called ‘Lancia Design Day’ in the ritzy environment of the Reggia di Venaria palace in Venaria Reale near Turin, Italy, on November 28th. But the Abarth sibling will be a little faster, albeit with just one new model instead of three.
As is customary for a sporty derivative that solely relies on the brand power of Fiat’s 500 city car, frankly. Well, at least Abarth just updated the ICE-powered roster in preparation for the November 22nd introduction of their first-ever fully electric vehicle. Naturally, everyone expects them to piggyback on the backbones of the Fiat New 500 with a bit of posh, sporty attire and a different set of badges, plus a massive price hike.
No worries, even virtual automotive artists probably think the same – especially the ones who have already imagined the Fiat New 500 (aka 500e) with other Stellantis badges, including from Citroen. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, at it again with the electric 500.
Only this time around the pixel master has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the upcoming Abarth EV, and with a little, fresh summer twist. After all, the Fiat New 500 can be had either as a regular three-door hatchback, as a three-door Cabriolet, or as a quirky four-door hatchback. So, the CGI expert chose to play with the thought of Abarth premiering their version of the 500e with open-top attire. That’s hardly surprising – but it still makes for a cute little hoot, right?
